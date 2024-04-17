Koning Announces First New York Metropolitan Area Installation of Revolutionary Koning Vera Breast CT at Community Radiology NY

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -– Koning Health , a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, is proud to announce the first installation of its groundbreaking Koning Vera Breast CT system in the New York City metropolitan area at Community Radiology NY on Canal Street. This significant milestone marks a new era in breast imaging and cancer detection in one of the nation's most populous regions. The excitement of this installation comes on the tail end of a successful showcasing of Koning's Breast CT device at the Society of Breast Imaging Symposium in Montreal.

Woman on Koning Vera Breast CT

The Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT) is a state-of-the-art imaging system that provides true 3D images of the breast without the need for compression, offering a more comfortable experience for patients and facilitating the detection of tumors with greater accuracy, especially in women with dense breast tissue. This cutting-edge technology represents a significant advancement in the early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

"We are thrilled to bring the Koning Vera Breast CT to Community Radiology. This installation signifies our commitment to advancing breast cancer detection and women's health in the tri-state area," said Lutao Ning, CEO of Koning. "Our innovative technology is designed to offer a more patient-friendly experience while delivering precise and detailed imaging results, which is crucial in the early detection of breast cancer, especially in a community like Chinatown with higher incidence of dense breast tissue."

Community Radiology NY is known for its commitment to using advanced technology to offer the best care to its patients. "The addition of the Koning Vera Breast CT to our diagnostic tools allows us to provide our patients with the latest in medical imaging. This is a game-changer in the way we detect and diagnose breast cancer," said Charles Piccinnini, Executive Administrative Director of Community Radiology. He continued, "We are empowering choices to access mammography without apprehension as we provide this major advancement in breast imaging."

Christopher Piccinnini, Director of Operations at Community Radiology, added, "Our team of fellowship trained radiologists are excited to offer this new diagnostic breast imaging system. We are planning additional facility installations for our Brooklyn community within the year as well."

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected]

