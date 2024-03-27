Koning Health Celebrates Milestone of 150,000 Scans Worldwide

NORCROSS, Ga., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health, leader in advanced medical imaging technology, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize diagnostic imaging. The company has successfully completed 150,000 scans globally, demonstrating the effectiveness and reliability of its innovative imaging solutions.

Since its inception, Koning has been at the forefront of medical imaging technology, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The completion of 150,000 scans is not just a number; it represents countless lives impacted, diagnoses clarified, and treatments optimized. This milestone underscores Koning's commitment to providing top-tier imaging capabilities to healthcare providers and patients around the world.

Experts are taking note of the capabilities presented with Koning Vera Breast CT, including physicians like Dr. David Bodne. Dr. Bodne is an MD Anderson trained Diagnostic Radiologist specializing in breast imaging for the past 30 years and who has a long affiliation with the Piedmont health care system. Dr. Bodne has praised Koning's technology, stating, "the utilization of Koning Vera Breast CT has delivered an increased confidence in both findings and lack of findings." He went on to say, "the interpretive time to read BCT is on par with DBT. Breast CT eliminates the need to compress the breast tissue and this feature alone is something women have been asking about for decades."

Furthermore, Dr. Bodne highlights the superiority of Koning's imaging solutions, remarking, "with the Koning Vera Breast CT, radiologists have a choice to introduce contrast enhanced imaging, especially for women with dense breast tissue where needed. The efficiency of this exam is superior to the time to achieve breast MRI, yet with comparable results. Overall, this technology is revolutionary for both patients and radiologists."

Such endorsements from medical professionals underscore the transformative impact of Koning's technology on the field of diagnostic imaging. As Koning reaches this milestone, the company reaffirms its dedication to innovation, quality, and patient care. With over 150,000 scans completed, Koning continues to set new standards in the medical imaging industry, providing clearer, faster, and more accurate diagnostic information.

Koning is grateful to its dedicated team, healthcare partners, and the patients who trust in its technology. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of improving diagnostic imaging and enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected]

