Koning Announces Partnership to Get Ten Breast CT Devices Installed in Southeast Asia in Time For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Corporation has been working to get more Koning Breast CT (KBCT) into clinics not only throughout the US, but also around the world. Within the past week, the company has entered into a partnership with Chesa Industries LTD with the intention of putting ten KBCT into clinics across Southeast Asia.

Koning Breast CT

"This partnership will allow many more women to get true 3D breast imaging exams, and without the discomfort of compression," says Chesa Industries CEO, Dilip Parmanand. Mr. Parmanand has brought together a host of prominent Southeast Asian doctors to bring this revolutionary, no-compression breast CT to women throughout the area.

Lutao Ning, Koning CEO, says, "We are excited to work with Chesa Industries. This is the start of exponential growth for Koning, as well as a major step forward in the pursuit of bringing women's breast health into the future."

Why This Matters

80% of the Asian female population have dense breasts. This makes it harder for conventional mammograms to find lesions, especially at their earliest stages. Koning Breast CT is suitable for women of all sizes and for both fatty and dense breasts.

As Covid-19 ravaged the world, women began foregoing their annual mammograms. However, there has been an increased demand for the KBCT, since the device cuts down on the need for multiple processes (i.e. mammograms followed by ultrasounds).

Moving Forward

Mr. Parmanand expects to install four KBCT into clinics throughout Hong Kong, and two per quarter in following months.

About Koning: Koning is a global HealthTech company that focuses on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology and dramatically improve the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. If you'd like to support Koning's vision or would like to learn how you can contribute to Koning's success, you can visit the Koning repulic.co campaign.

For more information, please visit Koning's website or contact Naomi Cosman at [email protected] .

SOURCE Koning Corporation

