Koning Health Announces Inclusion in Curaechoice Program as Certified Provider-Partner

NORCROSS, Ga. , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health , a renowned leader in the breast imaging industry, is excited to announce its recent inclusion in the Curaechoice program as a Certified Curaechoice Provider-Partner. This significant collaboration marks a milestone in Koning Health's commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare services.

Enhanced Healthcare Services

Through this partnership, Koning will offer the Koning Vera Breast CT to a broader range of patients within the Curaechoice program. This collaboration ensures that more individuals will have access to no compression, true 3D breast imaging options.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

The inclusion of the Koning Vera Breast CT as an advanced breast imaging procedure under the Curaechoice program is a testament to Koning Health's dedication for quality, innovation, and patient-centered care. It aligns with both organizations' mission to provide exceptional healthcare services while promoting the overall well-being of the patient. For participating providers within the Curaechoice program, Koning Vera Breast CT procedures will be eligible for reimbursement.

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected]

About Curaechoice: Curaechoice is a healthcare industry disruptor in comprehensive care coordination, serving self-insured employers, employees and their families at $0 copays and $0 deductibles nationwide. By partnering with reputable healthcare providers and name-brand companies, Curaechoice remains highly committed to providing its members access to proven program solutions, ranging from preventive to chronic care, across 40 specialties. For more information, please visit https://curaechoice.com/ .

SOURCE KONING CORPORATION