Koning Health Applauds RadSite's Addition of Breast CT to Cone Beam CT Imaging Standards

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health , a global leader in advanced breast imaging solutions, commends RadSite's recent announcement to include a dedicated breast specialty in its Cone Beam CT (CBCT) Imaging Standards. This progressive step underscores the critical need for high-quality imaging standards in the diagnosis and management of breast cancer, an area where innovation and precision are paramount.

As the manufacturer of the FDA-approved Vera Scan, the world's first and only commercially available 3D breast imaging device using CBCT technology, Koning Health has been at the forefront of advancing breast cancer detection. The Vera Scan offers unmatched clarity, patient comfort, and the elimination of painful breast compression, setting a new benchmark in breast imaging. RadSite's decision to establish robust imaging standards for breast applications in CBCT aligns with Koning's commitment to transforming breast cancer screening and diagnostic protocols.

Elevating Patient Care Through Standardization

"Koning Health strongly supports the efforts of RadSite to raise the bar in imaging standards," said David Georges, President of Koning US. "Establishing a dedicated breast specialty for Cone Beam CT imaging not only recognizes the unique capabilities of this technology but also ensures that patients receive the highest level of care and accuracy in breast cancer diagnostics."

RadSite Accreditation: A Milestone for CBCT Technology

RadSite's expanded standards mark a significant step for facilities utilizing CBCT technology for breast imaging, offering an opportunity to pursue accreditation through RadSite's comprehensive medical CBCT accreditation programs, approved by CMS. These programs ensure that imaging providers adhere to rigorous clinical performance and safety standards, while also meeting private payer requirements. RadSite's accreditation has become a hallmark of excellence in imaging quality and care, with many large outpatient imaging providers transitioning to its programs.

Addressing Regulatory Standards and Driving Adoption of Advanced Technologies

While RadSite's CBCT Imaging Standards provide a robust framework for quality assurance, imaging providers must also adhere to any state-specific regulations, which may in some cases be more stringent. Nevertheless, RadSite's leadership in creating these specialty-specific standards is a critical advancement in ensuring consistent and high-quality imaging across the healthcare landscape.

The addition of breast-specific standards to RadSite's CBCT Imaging Standards is a vital step toward fostering broader adoption of innovative imaging solutions like the Vera Scan. These standards provide a framework for ensuring consistent, high-quality imaging while promoting patient safety and clinical efficacy.

Innovating for a Healthier Future

Koning Health remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what breast imaging technology can achieve. The Vera Scan's superior imaging quality, non-invasive design, and ability to deliver real-time 3D volumetric imaging empower clinicians with the tools they need to make informed decisions and improve outcomes for patients around the world.

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The Koning Vera is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected].

