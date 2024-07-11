Koning Health Brings Advanced Breast Imaging Technology to Bedford Breast Center in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health is excited to announce the upcoming installation of its innovative Koning Vera device at the prestigious Bedford Breast Center in Beverly Hills, marking the first West Coast deployment. This collaboration brings the latest advancements in breast imaging technology to one of the leading breast health facilities in the region, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of breast cancer detection and diagnosis.

Woman on Koning Vera Breast CT

Bedford Breast Center, known for its exceptional patient care and state-of-the-art facilities, is an ideal partner for Koning Health's expansion. By incorporating the Koning Vera Scan into their diagnostic repertoire, Bedford Breast Center reinforces its dedication to providing cutting-edge breast care services to its patients.

"We are honored to introduce our Vera Scan technology at Bedford Breast Center," said David Georges, President of Koning US. "This installation signifies a major step forward in our mission to improve breast cancer detection and patient outcomes. The Vera Scan's superior imaging capabilities will undoubtedly bolster the diagnostic precision at Bedford Breast Center, benefiting many women in the Beverly Hills community and beyond."

The Koning Vera Scan offers a revolutionary approach to breast imaging, delivering high-resolution, three-dimensional images that enable more accurate and earlier detection of breast cancer. Unlike traditional mammography, the Vera Scan provides superior imaging without the discomfort of compression, ensuring a more comfortable experience for patients.

Dr. Heather Richardson, Medical Director at Bedford Breast Center, expressed enthusiasm about the new technology: "Introducing the Vera Scan at our center will significantly enhance our ability to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages. This technology is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this advancement."

This installation at Bedford Breast Center is a pivotal moment for Koning Health as the company continues to extend its reach across the United States. By bringing the Koning Vera Scan to the West Coast, Koning is setting a new standard for breast imaging technology and improving breast cancer care for women nationwide.

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected]

About Bedford Breast Center: Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Bedford Breast Center is a premier facility dedicated to comprehensive breast health care. The center offers a full range of services, including state-of-the-art imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, all provided by a team of highly skilled and compassionate professionals. For more information, call (310) 362-4910.

