Koning Health Marks Continued Progress in Advanced Breast Imaging with Launch of New Website and Latest U.S. Installation

New digital platform reflects Koning's growing national presence, continued clinical adoption, and commitment to expanding education around true 3D breast imaging

NORCROSS, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health, manufacturer of the Koning Vera Breast CT, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, koninghealth.com, as the company continues to build momentum in the advanced breast imaging market. The launch comes alongside Koning's newest installation at Vital View in Seattle, Washington, further reflecting the company's expanding U.S. footprint and continued progress as an advanced imaging modality.

Woman on Koning Vera Breast CT (PRNewsfoto/KONING CORPORATION)

The announcement comes at the close of Women's Health Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness around the health challenges women face and the importance of improving access to care. For Koning, the new website represents more than a digital refresh. It is part of a broader period of growth, education, and market development as more imaging centers, clinicians, and patients look for breast imaging technologies that support comfort, clinical confidence, and a more modern care experience.

The Koning Vera Breast CT delivers true 3D, compression-free tissue imaging to optimize diagnostic breast assessments. By leveraging advanced computed tomography, the technology enhances clinical workflows for women who require diagnostic workups, including postoperative monitoring, and 3D-guided biopsies.

"Koning has always been driven by a simple but powerful idea: breast imaging should continue to evolve in ways that better serve both physicians and patients," said Naomi Cosman, Head of Marketing at Koning Health. "As we close Women's Health Month, this moment reflects the progress we are seeing across the market, from new installations and growing clinical interest to stronger patient education and broader awareness of true 3D breast imaging."

Koning's latest installation at Vital View in Seattle marks another step in the company's continued expansion across the United States. As more imaging providers evaluate ways to differentiate their centers, improve the patient experience, and offer advanced diagnostic tools, Koning continues to work with clinical partners to support responsible adoption and education around breast CT.

The redesigned website was created to support that next phase of growth. Rather than serving only as a company website, the platform was built to be an education and access resource for patients, providers, imaging centers, and partners seeking to better understand Koning Vera Breast CT, where it is available, and how it fits into the evolving breast imaging landscape.

The website was also developed with the future of healthcare search and education in mind. As artificial intelligence and large language models increasingly shape how patients, providers, researchers, and healthcare decision-makers discover and interpret medical information, Koning is focused on making accurate, responsible, and accessible information about breast CT available across both traditional and AI-driven search environments. This reflects Koning's commitment to staying ahead of the curve as AI becomes a more important part of healthcare education, digital discovery, and clinical awareness.

Koning partnered with Bullzeye Global Growth Partners, a strategic marketing and digital growth agency, to bring the new website to life. Bullzeye worked with Koning to translate the company's clinical, patient, and market education priorities into a clearer, more intuitive digital experience through refreshed messaging, improved navigation, and an education-driven site structure.

"At this stage in the company's growth, it was important for the Koning website to reflect the progress being seen in the field," said Meghna Deshraj, CEO and Founder of Bullzeye Global Growth Partners. "Koning is operating in a category that requires both clinical credibility and patient understanding. The new website was designed to help communicate that story more clearly as the company continues to expand."

The launch also supports Koning's broader education strategy, including physician engagement, patient advocacy, clinical collaboration, and market development initiatives. The company continues to work with imaging centers and clinical leaders to increase the understanding of diagnostic breast CT, and contribute to a more informed conversation around the future of breast imaging.

"As we continue to grow, education remains central to everything we do," Cosman added. "Advanced imaging only moves forward when patients, providers, and imaging centers have access to clear, accurate, and responsible information. This website is one part of that larger effort."

The new Koning Health website is now live at www.koninghealth.com.

About Koning Health

Koning Health is a global health technology company dedicated to advancing breast imaging through its patented Koning Vera Breast CT system. The Koning Vera Breast CT is designed to provide true 3D images of the breast for diagnostic evaluation. Koning's mission is to enhance the way clinicians visualize and assess breast tissue using advanced computed tomography technology. For more information, please visit www.koninghealth.com or contact [email protected].

About Bullzeye Global Growth Partners

Bullzeye Global Growth Partners is a strategic marketing and digital growth agency that helps companies strengthen their market presence through brand positioning, website development, content strategy, and growth-focused digital systems. Bullzeye is committed to helping clients harness the power of the AI revolution and stay ahead of rapidly evolving search and discovery technologies—often referred to as generative engine optimization (GEO). By integrating AI-driven approaches into marketing and digital strategy, Bullzeye works with companies to enhance visibility, engage audiences, and remain competitive in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

SOURCE KONING CORPORATION