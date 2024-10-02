Koning Health Welcomes Dr. David Bodne and Dr. Richard Reaven as Co-Chief Medical Officers

Industry-leading Experts in Breast Imaging Join Forces to Shape the Future of Breast CT Technology

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. David Bodne and Dr. Richard Reaven as Co-Chief Medical Officers. This significant achievement reflects the company's ongoing commitment to advancing breast cancer diagnostics through cutting-edge technology and expert leadership, underscoring its dedication to early detection and patient care during this critical month of awareness and action.

Both Dr. Bodne and Dr. Reaven bring a wealth of experience to Koning, reinforcing the company's innovative approach in breast imaging technology.

Dr. David Bodne

Dr. Bodne has been a practicing radiologist since 1993, with a specialization in breast imaging that emerged after a family member's breast cancer diagnosis in the early 2000s. He received his medical degree from the University of South Florida and completed his residency at the University of Texas in Houston. Over his career, Dr. Bodne has led advancements in breast MRI technology and pioneered techniques such as wireless localization and MR/mammography bracketing. His commitment to improving breast cancer diagnostics aligns seamlessly with Koning's mission to provide cutting-edge Breast CT solutions.

Dr. Richard Reaven

Dr. Richard Reaven earned his medical degree from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and completed his diagnostic radiology residency at the University of Maryland, where he served as chief resident. With more than 17 years of experience, Dr. Reaven has established himself as a key figure in breast imaging, having completed fellowships in Breast Imaging and MRI. He is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland Medical Center and a partner at Advanced Radiology in Maryland. Dr. Reaven's forward-thinking leadership and belief in Breast CT as the future of breast imaging technology bring unparalleled expertise to Koning's team.

"Having Dr. Bodne and Dr. Reaven join us as Co-Chief Medical Officers is an incredible achievement for Koning," said David Georges, President of Koning US. "Their combined experience, expertise, and passion for advancing breast imaging will further drive the adoption of our Breast CT technology as the gold standard for early breast cancer detection."

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected]

