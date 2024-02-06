Koning Health's Revolutionary Vera Breast CT Impresses at Arab Health in Dubai

News provided by

Koning Corporation

06 Feb, 2024, 09:36 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health, a pioneer in advanced medical imaging technology, is proud to announce the successful showcasing of the Koning Vera Breast CT at the prestigious Arab Health exhibition in Dubai. Service provider, Unison Capital Investments, expertly presented the groundbreaking capabilities of this state-of-the-art breast imaging system, capturing the attention of healthcare professionals and industry leaders from around the globe.

Continue Reading
Unison team at Arab Health in Dubai, January 2024
Unison team at Arab Health in Dubai, January 2024

The Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT), designed for unparalleled accuracy in breast cancer detection, represents a significant leap forward in women's health. With its unique ability to provide true 3D images of the breast without compression, it offers a more comfortable and less invasive experience for patients while providing clinicians with high-resolution images crucial for early diagnosis and treatment planning.

At Arab Health - the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region – KBCT stood out for its innovative design and potential to revolutionize breast cancer imaging. Sr. Medical Imaging Application Specialist, Melika Bankipour of Unison Capital Investments, engaged with a diverse audience, demonstrating the system's ease of use, patient comfort, and exceptional diagnostic capabilities.

Rajaa Younes – Marketing Manager at MEDIN, the holding company of Unison Capital Investments stated: "In the dynamic realm of healthcare innovation, we proudly unveiled the Koning Vera Breast CT at Arab Health, capturing the attention of industry professionals. The technology sparked a queue of inquisitive minds, reflecting our commitment to pioneering groundbreaking solutions." Younes continued, "as the first to introduce this cutting-edge technology to the region, we stand dedicated to providing women with accurate, pain-free experiences—an earnest token of our appreciation for women's well-being."

Naomi Cosman, Head of Marketing at Koning, expressed excitement over the reception of the Koning device: "We are thrilled to see such interest and enthusiasm from healthcare professionals at Arab Health. This event has been a fantastic platform to showcase how the Koning Vera Breast CT can change the future of breast cancer detection and reinforce our commitment to advancing women's health."

Koning extends its gratitude to Unison for their outstanding representation and to the organizers of Arab Health for a successful event. "We look forward to continuing our journey in transforming breast cancer diagnostics and improving patient outcomes worldwide," says Cosman.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected]

SOURCE Koning Corporation

Also from this source

Koning Health Announces Inclusion in Curaechoice Program as Certified Provider-Partner

Koning Health Announces Inclusion in Curaechoice Program as Certified Provider-Partner

Koning Health, a renowned leader in the breast imaging industry, is excited to announce its recent inclusion in the Curaechoice program as a...
Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health Announce Partnership to Enhance Breast Cancer Detection Across the United States with 20 New Devices

Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health Announce Partnership to Enhance Breast Cancer Detection Across the United States with 20 New Devices

Koning Health, the leading innovator in breast CT technology, and Gentle Scan Health, LP, a venture firm dedicated to supporting better breast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.