KONKA's Presence at Eletrolar Show Reinforces Commitment to Brazilian Market

SAO PAULO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("KONKA"; 000016.SZ), a leading technology company, wowed audiences with its latest home appliance innovations at Brazil's Eletrolar Show, July 15-18, 2024. Showcasing advanced TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more, KONKA demonstrated its exceptional innovation and product strength.

KONKA at 2024 Eletrolar show

"Brazil represents a pivotal market for KONKA, and this event was a prime opportunity to display our latest innovations. We aimed to foster key partnerships, understand local trends, and reinforce KONKA's reliability in Brazil's electronics sector," said Kobe Liao, General Manager of International Business Division at KONKA.

At the show, KONKA's 812 series OLED TV stood out for its superior picture quality, ultra-thin design, and 8.3 million self-luminous pixels, achieving a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and expansive color gamut. Leveraging OLED technology for perfect blacks and rich contrast, it features a 0.1ms response speed, 120Hz refresh rate, and advanced gaming functions like MEMC, VRR, and ALLM. The TV's sleek design boasts a 99.1% screen-to-body ratio and a 3.55mm profile. Equipped with webOS Hub, it offers a tailored viewing experience with air mouse support.

Another highlight was the premium Mini QD-LED TV 809 series, which features Mini QD-LED technology and anti-glare technology for sharper, more vibrant visuals. Presented at the Brazilian show, this series dazzles with exceptional brightness and contrast, achieving deep blacks and vivid colors. It boasts up to 560 zoned backlights and over 1000 mini-LEDs for precise illumination control, effectively reducing halos and light bleed. The AGLR Low Reflection Coating enhances viewing in bright environments, while AI image processing and Google TV integration offer a seamless, app-rich experience.

The KONKA TVs on display showcase a variety of operating systems, including Google TV, webOS Hub, VIDAA, WHALE OS, Tizen, and more, providing consumers with a wide range of choices.

In addition to TV products, KONKA also featured its flagship side-by-side refrigerators, including the model KRF-454WD. With a net volume of 450 liters, the refrigerator meets the Brazilian energy-efficiency class A standards. The freezer area of the refrigerator also comes with a water dispenser function, and the panel features a crystal diamond frosted finish on the PCM door panel.

KONKA's celebrated participation at the Eletrolar Show highlights its commitment to the Brazilian market. Moving forward, KONKA remains dedicated to further nurturing this market, delivering its outstanding products and technologies to local consumers and beyond.

SOURCE KONKA Group Co., Ltd