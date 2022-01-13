Konnect - Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub TLV and VW Commercial Vehicles choose ADASKY as the winner of its MaaS Startup Challenge

YOKNE'AM, Israel, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADASKY, maker of the automotive grade, advanced thermal camera technology, was selected as the winner of Konnect – Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub Tel-Aviv and VW Commercial Vehicles "Startup Challenge," competing against other leading Israeli startups.

In the "StartUp Challenge" Konnect and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles screened more than 30 Israeli startups. In the final round 10 of them pitched in front of the experts team of Konnect and VW Commercial Vehicles in Germany. ADASKY won a paid proof-of-concept with VW Commercial Vehicles. ADASKYs technology will be evaluated for VW Commercial Vehicles for level 4 autonomous vehicles.

"The goal of the challenge was to match the top Israeli technologies to our Mobility-as-a-Service products portfolio" said Dr. Astrid Wollenberg, Managing Director at Konnect - Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub Tel Aviv. "ADASKY's sensor is market-ready and will allow us to deliver to our customers safe and top-quality mobility services, in all weather conditions".

"We are very grateful our technology was recognized by another major global OEM. Competing against Radar, LIDAR, and other impressive technologies, it's an important validation for ADASKY's lifesaving thermal technology," said Yakov Shaharabani, ADASKY CEO.

ADASKY technology detects pedestrians, vulnerable road users at night and in harsh weather, where most other sensors fail. ADASKY's automotive-grade thermal sensor has been upgraded with "Time-To-Collision" (TTC) software, enabling Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) capabilities through its thermal vision technology.

About ADASKY

ADASKY was established in Israel, January 2016, and led by former IDF Air Force high-ranking officers and automotive tech veterans with a mission to make mobility safer by way of advanced thermal sensing technologies in order to save lives.

http://www.adasky.com.

About Konnect

Konnect is the Open Innovation Hub of the Volkswagen Group in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Innovation Hub's mission is to scout, test and match deep-tech Israeli startups to the Volkswagen Group brands, based on the core focus topics and needs of the Group. Leveraging the technical expertise and a deep understanding of the Israeli innovation ecosystem, the Konnect team evaluates potential technologies and manages the testing and validation through projects and PoCs.

About Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

As a leading manufacturer of light commercial vehicles, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is making fundamental and sustainable changes to the way goods and services are distributed in cities in order to improve quality of life, especially in inner city areas. The brand is the Volkswagen Group's leader in autonomous driving as well as in mobility services such as Mobility-as-a-Service and Transport-as-a-Service. For these solutions, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is developing special-purpose vehicles such as robo-taxis and robo-vans to keep the world of tomorrow moving with all its requirements for clean, intelligent and sustainable mobility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Fosgard, Scott Fosgard Communications, +1.734.272.7440, [email protected]

SOURCE ADASKY