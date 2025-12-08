Konnect Agency Named Agency of Record for Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services

PR and Brand Marketing Agency Appointed to Lead Media Strategy for Living Assistant Service Provider

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency , a full-service public relations and brand marketing agency, has been named the official agency of record for Visiting Angels , America's Choice in Home Care®. Visiting Angels offers personalized, compassionate care that helps seniors live independently in their own homes, while maintaining their daily routines and familiar surroundings.

"Visiting Angels represents the core of what truly matters to us at Konnect Agency: care, compassion, and community," said Sabina Gault, CEO of Konnect Agency. "Many of us on our team have been the daughter coordinating care for an aging parent, the sister researching options for a loved one, or the spouse navigating difficult care decisions. We understand the profound impact that quality senior care has on families, and we're honored to help bring Visiting Angel's mission to life through storytelling that elevates awareness of the essential role caregivers play in supporting families across the country. We look forward to elevating their national presence while reinforcing the trust that defines their brand."

Visiting Angels has retained Konnect Agency for its extensive expertise in both senior care and franchise industries. With over two decades of experience, Konnect has built a strong track record helping senior care organizations enhance visibility and trust within their communities. The agency also brings deep knowledge of franchise marketing, having successfully guided numerous emerging and established multi-unit brands in growing awareness, brand affinity, and national reach.

"As Visiting Angels continues to grow and meet the needs of our older generations, we sought a PR partner who understands both the human and strategic sides of our business," said Liz Berdow, Vice President of Marketing at Visiting Angels. "We believe Konnect Agency delivers the perfect balance of innovative strategy and a passionate approach to storytelling that makes them the perfect partner in our next stage of growth."

This appointment marks a strategic move by Visiting Angels to strengthen its brand visibility and expand its voice within the senior care and home care industries. Together, the partnership will spotlight the organization's ongoing commitment to exceptional care, caregiver empowerment, and community support.

For more information about Konnect Agency, clients and services, please visit konnectagency.com . For more information regarding Visiting Angels including locations or franchising opportunities, please visit www.visitingangels.com

About Konnect Agency :

Konnect Agency is an award-winning, independent full-service integrated public relations agency recognized for its creative and strategic campaigns for trusted global brands and innovative challengers. With headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Chicago, Oklahoma City, and Denver, the agency was founded in 2009 and works with leading brands in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries such as Kraft Natural Cheese, Maple Hill, Hint, Casa Azul, Fogo de Chão, Woodhouse Spas, Lightbridge Academy, and more. Konnect Agency is a certified women-owned business (WBENC). Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels is America's leading, most respected network of non-medical senior home care agencies. For more than 25 years, Visiting Angels has provided exceptional home care to families across the country. With over 600 offices throughout the United States, UK and Mexico and a deep commitment to enhancing the quality of life for seniors, they offer comprehensive in-home care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Visit www.visitingangels.com for more information. Follow Visiting Angels on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

