Kontakt.io Hires Three Executives to Drive AI Innovation and US Hospital Growth

AI-powered RTLS leader adds experienced Chief Technology Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and VP of Marketing.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io , the leader in AI-powered RTLS for care operations, announced today that it has hired three executives to accelerate its continued product innovation and market growth through responsive care orchestration.

The new executives are:

Chief Technology Officer: John Turek

Chief Financial Officer: TC Fleming

Vice President of Marketing: Rubi Cohen

"I'm thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to Kontakt.io as we accelerate our mission to make care delivery responsive," says Kontakt.io CEO Philipp von Gilsa. "Under Turek's leadership, we are accelerating our AI initiatives, building an agentic orchestration layer harnessing RTLS and EHR data, while Fleming is steering our growth and Cohen is ensuring the world knows our story and impact."

Turek specializes in delivering innovative technology to the market, managing globally distributed teams, and working with early-stage technology. He joins Kontakt.io as co-founder of a startup and previously served as chief technology officer with Aetion, a healthcare analytics company. Earlier in his career, Turek worked at Jet and Google. As CTO, Turek will lead Kontakt.io's engineering team, driving the platform's evolution to align with strategic goals and consistently deliver on customer commitments.

As CFO, Fleming will work closely with Kontakt.io's leadership to execute the company's financial strategy. A CPA with over three decades of experience in finance, accounting, and strategic leadership, Fleming most recently served as Chief Financial Officer with Apprentice FS, Inc., a cloud-based, intelligent technology company that helps pharma manufacturers get medicine to patients faster. Early in his career, he spent nine years at Deloitte in the Special Transaction Services group, where he worked with prominent private equity firms.

Cohen is a technology marketing leader with more than 15 years of global experience and a proven track record of creating transformative brand narratives for technology and SaaS companies. As VP of Marketing, his expertise in leveraging technology, the voice of the customer, and creative storytelling aligns perfectly with Kontakt.io's mission to reimagine health delivery and operations through AI and IoT. Previously, he held the role of Head of Marketing with Vindicia, a payments recovery company.

"2024 was a banner year for Kontakt.io. We raised a Goldman Sachs investment of $47.5 million, won several health tech awards, launched a series of new products, and onboarded dozens of health systems to the platform," said von Gilsa. "Notably, Kontakt.io implemented the healthcare industry's largest RTLS deployment across 180 facilities and 300 physical locations, impacting more than 500,000 assets and 41,000 licensed beds. We expect 2025 to be even bigger."

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io is the first platform that gives healthcare systems everything they need to better orchestrate care operations. We combine AI-powered RTLS and fully managed IoT infrastructure as a service to enable responsive care and resource deployment. Optimize asset utilization and costs, improve staff safety and productivity, and reduce length of stay with a platform that enables dozens of use cases along the patient journey. Right patient, right bed, right equipment, right staff, right time—every time. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field.

Media Contacts:

Marcia Rhodes, [email protected]

Olivia Wang, [email protected]

SOURCE Kontakt.io