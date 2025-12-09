Kontakt.io Introduces Access Agent to Boost Outpatient Clinic Efficiency By Up To 20% With AI

First-of-its-kind AI Agent provides real-time insights into exam room utilization, ensuring patients experience shorter wait times and more timely appointments.

Integration is rapid and effortless, allowing clinics to cut idle time, increase revenue, and save hundreds of millions on new construction.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io , the leader in AI-powered real-time-location systems (RTLS) for healthcare operations, today announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence agent that enables health systems to dynamically optimize room assignments for outpatient care and unlock additional patient capacity without adding exam rooms. With outpatient care projected to comprise nearly 70% of hospital revenue by 2040, hospitals must maximize the efficiency of existing exam rooms rather than invest millions in costly new construction.

Access Agent represents Kontakt.io's first solution specifically designed for outpatient clinics, building on Kontakt.io's successful track record and expertise gained from more than a decade serving the nation's leading hospitals.

Outpatient clinics often struggle with inefficient room utilization, sometimes assigning two rooms per provider even when usage is low, resulting in idle rooms, longer wait times, patient dissatisfaction, and bottlenecks that limit patient access and reduce hospital revenue. Patients face an average wait of 23.5 days for a family medicine appointment, with particular specialties, such as gastroenterology, extending up to 40 days.

To improve access, health systems are focused on optimizing provider templates, which define parameters for appointment scheduling. But they are doing so without data that shows how long appointments take and whether the clinic actually runs on time.

Kontakt.io's Access Agent addresses these issues by leveraging real-time location data and EMR integration to dynamically improve room allocations. The new AI Agent forecasts room availability and visit duration using historical data, enabling clinics to reduce idle time and increase utilization, thereby boosting access, revenue, and patient experience. The solution also includes template optimization functionality that surfaces opportunities to improve fill rate, efficiency, and operational resilience.

As a result, health systems can increase patient access by using existing spaces, clinical staff can optimize workflows based on real-time patient and staff status, and patients spend less time waiting and more time visiting with clinical teams.

A number of leading U.S. hospitals have already begun piloting Kontakt.io's Access Agent. Based on user feedback, Access Agent ensures patients are assigned to exam rooms only when their provider is ready or nearly ready, reducing time spent alone and creating a smoother, more predictable visit. This approach improves room utilization and enhances patient satisfaction, with hospital COOs anticipating increased follow-up visits and stronger Net Promoter Scores and positive online reviews.

The new AI Access Agent reflects Kontakt.io's ethos of delivering solutions that are fast, easy, scalable, and smart. By instantly unifying real-time RTLS signals with available data, it removes the complexity of understanding actual clinic capacity and delivers simple, automated visibility.

"At scale, Access Agent gives health systems a truly accurate picture of their ambulatory capacity by bringing together historical patterns and RTLS actuals into one real-time map," said Philipp von Gilsa, CEO and founder, Kontakt.io. "It lifts room utilization through dynamic rooming, typically from about 30% to nearly 50%, and then uses that new reality to optimize templates and eliminate avoidable waits. System-wide, that means organizations can grow visits and providers without adding new space, increasing revenue while saving hundreds of millions in new construction."

To learn about the system-wide implications of Access Agent at scale, view the video here.

Key Features of Kontakt.io's Access Agent

AI-Enhanced RTLS Room Occupancy

Detects precisely who is using each room and for how long, providing real-time visibility into room usage.

Automatically assigns rooms based on patient arrival times, care team availability, and workflow priorities to minimize delays.

Automatically assigns rooms based on patient arrival times, care team availability, and workflow priorities to minimize delays. Tagless Patient Experience

Relies on staff badges and in-room heat-mapping sensors – no patient tagging required – ensuring a seamless and unobtrusive experience.

Displays real-time room and patient status directly within Department Appointment Reports and standard clinical workflows.

Uses historical provider and visit-type data to anticipate when rooms will become available, improving throughput planning.

Identifies care bottlenecks and key visit milestones by tracking which staff members occupy the room and when.

Proactively alerts patients to delays and keeps them updated as timing changes.

Access Agent is designed for rapid deployment and effortless integration. Built on Kontakt.io 's platform, it connects seamlessly with leading EHR systems and operates on existing Wi-Fi and BLE infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly upgrades. With built-in cloud-managed security and compliance, including HIPAA and SOC 2, the solution enables care teams to optimize patient flow and resource utilization without adding IT complexity.

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io is the first platform that gives healthcare systems everything they need to automate and orchestrate care operations. Combining AI-powered RTLS and fully managed IoT infrastructure as a service, Kontakt.io enables responsive care and resource deployment.

Optimize asset utilization and inventory, improve staff safety and productivity, and reduce length of stay with a platform that enables dozens of use cases along the patient journey. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to 32,000+ end users, delivered via 1,200+ partners, and deployed 4+ million IoT devices in the field.

