Kontakt.io Introduces Patient Journey Analytics to Transform Hospital Operations Through Digital Twin Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io today launched Patient Journey Analytics, a next-generation data intelligence layer that eliminates operational uncertainty in hospitals by unifying clinical and operational data into a continuous, actionable view of patient care. The platform enables healthcare organizations to shift from reactive decision-making to proactive interventions and live orchestration of care workflows, resources, and patient care.

Today, health systems manage complexity through fragmented dashboards, manual interventions, and fixes that fail to scale. Patient Journey Analytics solves this by creating a hospital digital twin, a continuously updated model of care delivery that integrates EHR data with real-time operational signals such as RTLS. This unified view reveals how patients move through care pathways, how resources are utilized, and where friction occurs across departments.

Unlike conventional analytics platforms that focus primarily on retrospective reporting, Patient Journey Analytics is designed to support anticipatory decision-making.

"Hospitals don't just need to understand what happened yesterday; they need the ability to anticipate what's likely to happen next," said Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io. "When organizations can see, measure, predict, and act effectively, everything moves into flow: shorter wait times, healthier and more satisfied patients, happier staff, and reduced financial pressure across the health system."

Patient Journey Analytics replaces static dashboards with actionable workflows that surface operational risks, recommend interventions, and align staff, space, and equipment with patient needs in real time. By modeling how changes in demand, capacity, or patient acuity affect the broader system, hospital leaders can make informed decisions with confidence and precision.

Kontakt.io is the first platform that gives healthcare systems everything they need to automate and orchestrate care operations. Combining AI-powered RTLS and fully managed IoT infrastructure as a service, Kontakt.io enables responsive care and resource deployment.

Optimize asset utilization and inventory, improve staff safety and productivity, and reduce length of stay with a platform that enables dozens of use cases along the patient journey. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to 32,000+ end users, delivered via 1,200+ partners, and deployed 4+ million IoT devices in the field.

