Kontakt.io Introduces Supply Chain AI to Transform Care Support Operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io today announced Supply Chain Agent, a new agentic AI solution that uses real-time demand signals to proactively orchestrate medical equipment across inpatient care settings.

Inside hospitals, equipment management remains fragmented and manual. Supply chain teams may know what assets exist and where they are, but clinicians often do not. Studies show nurses spend 21 to 60 minutes per shift searching for equipment, time that could save up to $14 billion annually in reallocated nurse productivity (source: HIMSS).

Even when assets are tagged, coordination remains an issue. Equipment is often unevenly distributed, siloed by unit, wing, or facility. As a result, hospitals may purchase or rent equipment they don't actually need.

Supply Chain Agent is designed to improve operational efficiency by predicting equipment demand before it materializes and automatically orchestrating the actions required to meet it.

The launch comes as hospitals continue to face persistent supply chain challenges. Kontakt.io's Intelligent Orchestration Platform was built to help health systems eliminate friction in care operations. Its dynamic intelligence layer analyzes live hospital data (including patient, department, census, and acuity) to predict real-time care needs across care settings.

The Supply Chain Agent uses this intelligence to take the next step, turning these insights into execution. Instead of just showing where assets are, Supply Chain Agent determines where they need to go and orchestrates the work required to get them there, scheduling and prioritizing tasks in real time.

"Matching hospital demand and supply shouldn't be guesswork; it's reactive, expensive and inefficient," said Rom Eizenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Kontakt.io. "Supply Chain Agent fuses EHR and location signals to predict demand, orchestrate the next best action, and ensure the right equipment reaches the bedside before anyone has to search for it."

Supply Chain Agent is being piloted at leading U.S. hospitals. To learn how the solution improves equipment orchestration, view the video here . To explore measurable impact from day one, schedule a demo and stop by our HIMSS booth (#1961).

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io is the first platform that gives healthcare systems everything they need to automate and orchestrate care operations. By combining AI-powered RTLS with fully managed IoT infrastructure as a service, Kontakt.io enables responsive care and resource deployment.

Healthcare organizations use Kontakt.io to optimize asset utilization and inventory, improve staff safety and productivity, and reduce length of stay across dozens of use cases along the patient journey. Founded in 2013, Kontakt.io supports more than 32,000 end users through 1,200+ partners and has deployed over 4 million IoT devices worldwide.

