Kontakt.io Recognized with Two Prestigious 2024 Merit Awards for Healthcare Technology

AI-powered RTLS solution earns distinction for helping health systems predict and orchestrate inpatient care operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io, the leader in healthcare RTLS and digital transformation, announced today that it has been recognized with two awards for healthcare technology in the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards.

First, Kontakt.io earned a Gold Merit Award for Technology in the HealthTech category of the annual Merit Technology Awards, which recognizes the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies across global industries.

Separately, Kontakt.io was honored as a Gold Winner for Best Healthcare Technology Solution in the 2024 Merit Healthcare Awards. The awards honor organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to healthcare across a range of categories, including technology, treatment innovations, telemedicine, and public health initiatives.

"Kontakt.io maintains its innovative edge in healthcare by investing 30% of revenue in new product development," said Philipp Von Gilsa, CEO at Kontakt.io. "The Merit Awards are a testament to our relentless effort to help health systems better orchestrate care and save costs by enabling Responsive Care Operations."

Executive Director of the Merit Awards, Marie Zander, commented, "These visionary innovators and companies have not only showcased exceptional skills in leveraging technology but have also set new standards of excellence. The remarkable achievements of each winner underscore the transformative potential of technology, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients."

Kontakt.io received the Merit Awards for disrupting the healthcare industry with AI-powered RTLS that turns data into action and uncovers operational opportunities to cut waste, streamline capacity, and improve experiences. From admissions to discharge, the platform tracks, predicts, and orchestrates resources—staff, equipment, and clinical spaces—along patient clinical pathways, improving clinician safety, patient experiences, asset utilization, and ultimately ROI.

Winning recognition in the Merit Awards is just the latest distinction earned by Kontakt.io. Previously, the company was recognized as a Challenger by 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services, named among the Top 25 healthcare technology companies of 2024 by Healthcare Technology Report, and won the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award in the Global Internet of Medical Things.

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io optimizes processes and resources by revealing how patients move through care delivery. Using AI, IoT, and RTLS, we help healthcare systems uncover waste, streamline capacity, improve workflows, and help staff and patients feel seen and valued. Solving for more than 20 use cases in care operations, we offer a single platform that is easy to deploy and scale with fast time to value. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field.

