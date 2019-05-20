Kontoor Brands and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, May 24:

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) will replace Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN). S&P 500 constituent V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC) is spinning off Kontoor Brands in a deal expected to be completed on or about May 23 pending final conditions. Orion Group is ranked at the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: ARWR) will replace The Navigators Group Inc. (NASD: NAVG). S&P 500 constituent The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is acquiring Navigators Group in a transaction expected to be completed on or about May 23 pending final approvals.

Kontoor Brands designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Sub-Industry index.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 24, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Kontoor Brands Consumer Discretionary Apparel, Accessories &

Luxury Goods

Arrowhead

Pharmaceuticals Health Care Biotechnology DELETED Orion Group Industrials Construction &

Engineering

The Navigators

Group Financials Property & Casualty

Insurance

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

