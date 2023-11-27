Koppers Management Participating in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community as part of its participation in the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference, which will be in-person in Boca Raton, Florida, on November 29, 2023.

Koppers management will be represented by Jimmi Sue Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations. In addition, the conference will feature a fireside chat with Ms. Smith at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, which will be broadcast live on www.koppers.com and can also be accessed here.

The presentation materials will be available on https://www.koppers.com/ in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

For Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.