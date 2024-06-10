Koppers Management Participating in Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community as part of its participation in the upcoming Wells Fargo Industrials Conference, which will be held in Chicago, Illinois, on June 12, 2024.

Koppers management will be represented by Jimmi Sue Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations.  Presentation materials will be available on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of 2,200 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers.com.

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

