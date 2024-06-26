Koppers Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

Achieved 50% Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) Goal Seven Years Ahead of Schedule

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) today published its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). The report provides a detailed summary of the company's progress in carrying out its long-term Sustainability Plan, underpinned by its values of People, Planet, and Performance.

Notable highlights from 2023 include:

Koppers 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

Accomplishing our 2030 goal of a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), seven years ahead of schedule.



Publishing Koppers first Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report.



Improving safety performance by achieving our lowest Total Recordable Injury Rate (2.73) since 2018.



Raising employee engagement survey scores, underscoring employees' satisfaction with Koppers as a great place to work.



Becoming the first company to introduce penflufen to the U.S. wood treatment market through a new patented wood treatment product, MicroPro® XPS.



Earning recognition for the fourth consecutive year from Newsweek magazine as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies."



Receiving recognition for the second year in a row from USA TODAY as one of "America's Climate Leaders."

"At Koppers, Sustainability means creating value for all our stakeholders by engaging in a future-focused approach to success, rooted in our values of People, Planet and Performance," said Koppers Chief Executive Officer Leroy M. Ball. "While our global Koppers teams helped us achieve impressive progress in 2023, we know that greater potential remains as we continue to elevate and integrate our sustainability practices across all aspects of our business."

"The work of sustainability is continuously evolving," noted Leslie Hyde, Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer. "Looking ahead, we are setting new greenhouse gas reduction goals, engaging employees and customers to identify and pursue more innovative circular solutions, and ingraining sustainability deeper into our long-term business and risk management strategies as part of our commitment to position Koppers for a strong future."

To read the 2023 CSR and learn more about sustainability at Koppers, click here.

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of 2,200 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, declines in the value of Koppers assets and the effect of any resulting impairment charges, profitability and anticipated expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in other press releases, written statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or in Koppers communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, phone calls and conference calls, regarding future dividends, expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, the benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil and copper, on product margins; general economic and business conditions; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance our outstanding indebtedness as it matures; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; unexpected business disruptions; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; capital market conditions, including interest rates, borrowing costs and foreign currency rate fluctuations; availability and fluctuations in the prices of key raw materials; disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain; economic, political and environmental conditions in international markets; changes in laws; the impact of environmental laws and regulations; unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings by Koppers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For Information: Jessica Black, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

412 227 2025

[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.