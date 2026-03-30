Koppers to Ring NYSE Closing Bell to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Listing; Management Hosting Meetings with the Financial Community in New York

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, will mark the 20th anniversary of its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) listing by ringing the NYSE Closing Bell at 4:00 PM Eastern Time today, March 30, 2026. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Leroy Ball will be joined by members of the senior leadership team to celebrate the occasion.

"The Koppers team is proud to celebrate our 20th anniversary of being listed on the NYSE by ringing the Closing Bell," said Mr. Ball. "Over the past two decades, Koppers has evolved into a stronger, safer, more sustainable and higher-performing organization thanks to the skill and resilience of our global team. Guided by our strategy to grow our highest-value businesses that support residential construction and utility infrastructure, Koppers is poised to elevate our operating and financial performance. As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering greater value for our customers and shareholders while ensuring a bright future for the company."

Interested parties may watch broadcast media coverage of the bell ringing or view the live stream on the NYSE's website at https://www.nyse.com/bell. It will also be available on the NYSE YouTube channel.

Mr. Ball will also participate in an interview on the financial news program "Taking Stock" with NYSE host J.D. Durkin. The interview will stream across FINTECH.TV, Cheddar, YouTube and the NYSE TV app.

In addition, the company will host meetings with the investment community in New York on March 31, 2026. Koppers management will be represented by Mr. Ball, Doug Fenwick, President of Performance Chemicals, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of koppers.com.

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of approximately 1,850 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers.com.

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include, but are not limited to, statements about sales levels, acquisitions, restructuring, declines in the value of Koppers assets and the effect of any related impairment charges, profitability and anticipated expenses and cash outflows. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "may," "will," "should," "continue," "plan," "potential," "intend," "likely," or other similar words or phrases are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained herein, in other press releases, written statements or other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding future dividends, expectations with respect to sales, earnings, cash flows, operating efficiencies, restructurings, cost reduction efforts, transformation initiatives, product introductions or expansions, the benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other matters as well as financings and debt reduction, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies are beyond our control, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. Factors that might affect such forward-looking statements include, among other things, availability of and fluctuations in the prices of key raw materials, including coal tar, lumber and scrap copper; the impact of changes in commodity prices, such as oil, copper and chemicals, on product margins; the successful implementation of multi-year cost mitigation programs; the extent of the dependence of certain of our businesses on certain market sectors and customers; economic, political and environmental conditions in international markets, including governmental changes, tariffs, restrictions on trade and restrictions on the ability to transfer capital across countries; current and potential future tariffs or duties; general economic and business conditions; potential difficulties in protecting our intellectual property; the ratings on our debt and our ability to repay or refinance our outstanding indebtedness as it matures; our ability to operate within the limitations of our debt covenants; unexpected business disruptions; potential delays in timing or changes to expected benefits from cost reduction efforts; timing and results of any transformation initiatives, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost and the anticipated benefits of the transformation initiatives; potential impairment of our goodwill and/or long-lived assets; demand for Koppers goods and services; competitive conditions; capital market conditions, including interest rates, borrowing costs and foreign currency rate fluctuations; disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain; changes in laws; the impact of environmental laws and regulations and compliance therewith; unfavorable resolution of claims against us, as well as those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Koppers, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings by Koppers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this release may not in fact occur. Any forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For

Information:

Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



[email protected]

SOURCE KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.