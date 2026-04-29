Korcomptenz Expands Agentic AI Capabilities to Power Autonomous ERP and CRM Workflows

Outcome-driven approach helps organizations deploy governed autonomous agents across finance, supply chain, sales, and customer operations

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korcomptenz, a Microsoft-focused business transformation partner, today announced expanded Agentic AI capabilities to help enterprises build, deploy, and scale autonomous agents across ERP and CRM environments.

Expanding Operational AI

Despite rapid investment in AI, many enterprises are still not seeing meaningful operational impact. Too often, AI initiatives remain limited to copilots, pilots, and standalone automation tools outside core ERP and CRM workflows. As a result, AI may generate insights and recommendations, but the work itself still depends on manual intervention. Approvals stall, exceptions pile up, reconciliation remains effort-heavy, follow-ups are inconsistent, and data quality issues persist.

Embedding AI Inside the Workflow

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Copilot, Korcomptenz embeds intelligent agents directly into core ERP and CRM workflows. By placing AI inside the workflow—not as a separate layer—these agents can act across approvals, exception handling, follow-ups, reconciliation, and data management. This helps reduce operational friction while improving governance, execution speed, and business visibility.

Korcomptenz's Autonomous ERP strategy focuses on high-friction points such as exceptions, handoffs, and decision bottlenecks, helping organizations accelerate adoption and tie AI initiatives to measurable business outcomes.

A Structured Path to Autonomy

Korcomptenz defines this transition through a five-stage model: Assist, Automate, Extend, Orchestrate, and Operate—giving enterprises a practical, governed path from isolated AI use cases to enterprise-wide automation.

"Enterprises don't need more disconnected AI tools—they need governed agents that can execute meaningful work inside the systems employees already use," said George Philip, Sr. Vice President, Data Analytics & Emerging Technologies, Korcomptenz. "Our model helps clients move from assistance to automation, then to orchestration and autonomous operation, with governance and outcomes built in from day one."

Deployed Example

A key example is Korcomptenz's Voice-Native Warehouse Agent, deployed to enable hands-free execution in warehouse environments, including cold-chain operations, and integrated with Dynamics 365 WMS.

About Korcomptenz

Korcomptenz is a global technology transformation partner helping organizations accelerate innovation through AI, cloud, data, and enterprise applications with scalable, business-focused solutions.

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SOURCE Korcomptenz