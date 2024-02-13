Korea Centrifugation Market Poised for Growth - Industry Analysis Forecasts Rapid Expansion by 2033

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Feb, 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Korea Centrifugation Market - A Country Level Analysis: Focus on Product, Model Type, Application, and End User - Forecast Period, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Korea centrifugation market, a pivotal sector within the life sciences and laboratory equipment industry, is forecasted to undergo substantial growth from a $46.1 million market value in 2023 to an estimated $80.6 million by 2033. This growth trajectory represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.75% over the forecast period, driven by the essential role of centrifugation in diverse scientific and clinical applications.

Insights into the Korea Centrifugation Market

With the release of a thorough research publication, industry professionals and stakeholders gain critical insights into the dynamic landscape of centrifugation technologies in Korea. The study meticulously segments the market into various products, model types, applications, and end users to provide granular analysis.

Driving Forces behind the Centrifugation Market's Surge

Notable industry drivers encompass the increasing diagnosis of diseases, where centrifugation forms a core component of laboratory analysis, and the augmentation of research and development investment in Korea's thriving biotech sector. Challenges, including intense competition and the high maintenance costs of centrifuges, are counterbalanced by opportunities such as the integration of artificial intelligence with centrifugation processes, propelling the market into a new era of innovation and efficiency.

Segmentation by Product

Equipment holds the lion's share of the market, spotlighting centrifuges' indispensable role in laboratories. This includes multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, ultracentrifuges, and more, offering a lens into product adoption and innovation trends.

Segmentation by Model Type

The market foresees the highest growth from floor-standing centrifuges, integral for handling large-volume processing and achieving high speeds—essential in clinical diagnostics, blood banks, and pharmaceutical laboratories.

Segmentation by Application

Research applications are projected to witness the highest growth rate, bolstered by centrifugation's critical role in biological research, reflecting its utility in separation and purification methodologies. Recent developments spotlight innovations by established life sciences companies, such as Eppendorf's eco-friendly refrigerated microcentrifuges, and strategic acquisitions intended to solidify market positions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Markets
1.1 Regulatory Landscape
1.2 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2.1 Korea Centrifugation Market Trend Analysis
1.2.2 Trend 1 - Wide Variety of Centrifuge Types
1.2.3 Trend 2 - Betterment of Healthcare Infrastructure and Laboratories
1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Korea Centrifugation Market
1.4 Market Dynamics Overview
1.4.1 Market Drivers
1.4.1.1 Upsurge in Healthcare Research and Development Expenditure In turn Increasing the Usage of Centrifuges
1.4.1.2 Increasing Diagnosis of Diseases Leading to Increased Usage of Centrifugation Devices for Diagnosis and Drug Development
1.4.1.3 Adoption of the Latest Technological Advancements in Centrifuges
1.4.2 Market Challenges
1.4.2.1 Large Local Production of Centrifuges Leading to Surpass Usage in the Country
1.4.2.2 Long Lifespan of Centrifuges Leading to Low Purchase Rate of the Equipment
1.4.3 Market Opportunities
1.4.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Centrifugation Processes

2 Korea Centrifugation Market by Product
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Analyst View
2.1.2 Growth-Share Matrix
2.2 Product Segmentation
2.2.1 Equipment
2.2.1.1 Multipurpose Centrifuges
2.2.1.2 Microcentrifuges
2.2.1.3 Ultracentrifuges
2.2.1.4 Others
2.2.2 Accessories

3 Korea Centrifugation Market by Model Type
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Analyst View
3.1.2 Growth-Share Matrix
3.2 Model Type Segmentation
3.2.1 Benchtop Centrifuges
3.2.2 Floor-Standing Centrifuges

4 Korea Centrifugation Market by Application
4.2 Market Overview
4.2.1 Analyst View
4.2.2 Growth-Share Matrix
4.3 Application Segmentation
4.3.1 Clinical
4.3.2 Research
4.3.3 Biotherapeutic Manufacturing
4.3.4 Others

5 Korea Centrifugation Market by End User
5.2 Market Overview
5.2.1 Analyst View
5.2.2 Growth-Share Matrix
5.3 End User Segmentation
5.3.1 Hospitals and Blood Banks
5.3.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
5.3.3 Academic and Research Institutes
5.3.4 Others

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
6.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
6.2 QIAGEN N.V.
6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
6.5 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)
6.6 Eppendorf SE
6.7 Corning Incorporated
6.8 Hanil Scientific Inc.
6.9 Daihan Scientific Co., Ltd.
6.1 DLAB Scientific Co., Ltd.

7 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0os0e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

