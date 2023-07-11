Korea Ginseng Corp. changed its brand name to Jung Kwan Jang

News provided by

Korea Ginseng Corporation

11 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • Recognized value in the UK, France and Japan for 400 years

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) announced on the third day the change of its brand name from Cheong Kwang Jang, with a 124-year tradition, to Jung Kwan Jang. This transformation involves a renewal of brand identity, logo and product package, to reposition itself as a global health supplement solution brand. KGC's Jung Kwan Jang continues its 124-year history with popularity in 40 countries, keeping its top rank in the global ginseng retail market for ten consecutive years.

Continue Reading
JUNG KWANG JANG Korea Red Ginseng
JUNG KWANG JANG Korea Red Ginseng

Korean ginseng, the beginning of the Korean wave, has been treasured for about 400 years for its medicinal properties not only in Asia, but also in Europe. It is renowned for its ability to boost immunity and aid in energy recovery. Korean ginseng, cultivated in the finest soil for its growth, is widely regarded as the highest quality.

In the first issue of Philosophical Transactions published by the Royal Society, scientist Thévenot called ginseng a remarkable energy restorative and booster. In 1681, the Royal Family Collection Catalogue stated, "Ginseng does not grow everywhere. It grows only in Korea. It is used for treating chronic and serious diseases. It is very expensive and equivalent to silver in value." 

In 1736, a doctorate paper titled "Can Ginseng Serve as an Energy Booster for Patients?" was accepted in France. Despite its remarkable efficacy, ginseng did not attain widespread popularity for it's not easily attainable, as stated by the Histoire de Académie royale des sciences of 1718, "Ginseng is a very rare and expensive medicinal herb, so it's not possible to get more than a mere sample of it".

In 1674, Japan, aware of the value of ginseng, opened a Korean ginseng store, where people would queue up overnight in anticipation. Back then, a "waiting service" emerged, where people would get paid for standing in line on behalf of customers, similar to the practices seen at recent K-pop concerts.

The value of Korean ginseng has remained consistent over the past 400 years. In particular, red ginseng, made by steaming and drying ginseng, is Korea's representative health supplement. Jung Kwan Jang products were gifts to Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II during their visit to Korea, and as a diplomatic gift during summit conferences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145892/JUNG_KWANG_JANG_Korea_Red_Ginseng.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146481/4148146/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Korea Ginseng Corporation

Also from this source

Korea Ginseng Corp. hat seinen Markennamen in Jung Kwan Jang geändert

Korea Ginseng Corp. change son nom de marque et s'appelle désormais « Jung Kwan Jang »

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.