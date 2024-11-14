Korea Innovation Foundation selects 2 innovative biotech companies, FUST Lab and Edenlux for Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America)

Pioneering Health: Innovations in Korea's Biotech Sector

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS) is currently operating the 2024 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America) and announces that 2 innovative biotechnology companies, FUST Lab and Edenlux are chosen for the support program.

FUST Lab develops the surfactant-free nano-emulsification technology equipment, DEBREX. Edenlux, the developer of Eye-Ary, is a specialized company dedicated solely to eye health.

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of construction, energy, IT and equipment, and biotechnology. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

The two companies selected are as follows.

- FUST Lab

FUST Lab is developing the surfactant-free nano-emulsification technology equipment. FUST Lab Seeking to accelerate into US market with its innovative surfactant-free nano-emulsification technology through distribution partnerships

FUST Lab, a spin-off from the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science, specializes in developing and manufacturing surfactant-free, high-uniformity nano-emulsification and dispersion equipment. Their DEBREX equipment is applicable across industries such as nanomedicine, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, secondary batteries, paints, and supplements. Currently, notable pharmaceuticals, cosmetics companies, and research institutions have contacted FUST Lab for purchase opportunities.

The core advantage of FUST Lab's technology is its ability to produce highly uniform and stable nano solutions, which directly impacts product performance and efficacy. DEBREX uses its original Circle-Type Focused Ultrasonic energy to create uniform nano-emulsions and dispersions with long-term stability, enabling high-concentration, low-viscosity formulations, and highly efficient solutions without surfactants. Its in-line continuous system supports the continuous production of various materials, including drug-delivery-system liposomes in the biotechnology field, achieving particle sizes as small as 80nm with stability lasting over six months at room temperature. Additionally, the equipment features a built-in cooling system for precise temperature control and an on-demand tracking system for real-time monitoring of equipment status.

Notable companies in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cosmetics industries have shown interest, and FUST Lab has conducted successful PoCs and more are underway. FUST Lab is now actively seeking distribution partners in the U.S. within the pharmaceutical and lab research sectors, as well as R&D partners to further enhance and conduct additional POCs.

For more details, please contact [email protected].

- Edenlux

Eye-Ary, a vision protection device developed by Edenlux, a company specializing in eye health.

In a world where over 5 billion smartphones are in use globally and with an endless flood of over-the-top platforms and video contents, Edenlux positions Eye-Ary as an essential device for vision protection and improvement to all types of consumers. Edenlux, founded by a medical doctor Sy Park, M.D, aims to present a new vision to the market upon its decade old dedication to vision health.

Currently, the smartphone uptake in the U.S. exceeds 80%, placing it among the highest globally. Smartphones have become indispensable to modern life, enhancing convenience and quality of life while also bringing significant side effects. Worldwide, there is a growing movement to limit smartphone and social media usage for children and adolescents. Concerns have been raised that excessive smartphone and social media use negatively impact not only mental health but also eye health. From morning to night, most people find themselves glued to flat screens, computers, smartphones, tablets and TVs without a break, which experts say puts immense strain on our eyes.

Prolonged smartphone use can cause the ciliary muscles inside the eye to stiffen, leading to eye fatigue and other eye health issues. Edenlux' Eye-Ary is a groundbreaking wearable device that uses optical technology to protect the eye muscles from the stiffness caused by prolonged smartphone use. Unlike typical eye massage devices that only warm or massage the area around the eyes, Eye-Ary is an innovative device that automatically protects the muscles inside the eyes, allowing at-home eye muscle care with minimum effort while allowing its users to see through the device and do their daily activities.

Edenlux, the developer of Eye-Ary, is a specialized company dedicated solely to eye health. Sy Park, the CEO of Edenlux, encountered vision issues during his time as a military doctor when he received muscle relaxant injections to treat muscle stiffness. Following the treatment, he experienced gradual weakening in the eye muscles responsible for focusing, resulting in a sudden vision decline to 20/200.

Dr. Park's journey then motivated him to study ways to restore his eye health by training the muscles inside the eye. Through extensive research, he found that these inner eye muscles significantly impact eye health and focused on developing a device to protect them.

Meanwhile, at Connect 2024, Meta's unveiling of the Orion device, weighing only 100 grams, garnered widespread acclaim. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang commented that achieving such a light weight product was "incredible." The Eye-Ary is even lighter, weighing under 100 grams or 0.2 pound, making it extremely comfortable to wear.

For more details, please contact [email protected].

If you have any questions about the two IT items introduced, please feel free to contact us at the information below.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Korea Innovation Foundation