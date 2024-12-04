Korea Legal Industry Veteran Robert Surh Joins TransPerfect Legal

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced the hiring of Robert Surh as a Director in the company's APAC region. Based in Seoul, Surh's addition strengthens TransPerfect Legal's presence in Korea and underscores its commitment to the region.

In his new position, Surh will take responsibility for the growth of TransPerfect Legal's technology, services, and advisory offerings across Asia, with a particular emphasis on South Korea and neighboring markets. With over two decades of experience spanning litigation, corporate law, forensic consulting, and global account management, Surh's expertise will have an immediate positive impact on clients.

Surh began his career as a US-licensed attorney, where he gained first-hand litigation experience. He honed his skills at prestigious law firms, managing complex federal and state commercial class action and mass tort cases. He later transitioned to corporate law, where he held the role of General Manager of Foreign Litigation at LG Electronics and Chief Legal Counsel of Foreign Legal Affairs at E.Land World Co., Ltd. Surh also served as Head Counsel and Director at Deloitte Anjin, LLC, followed by a Director role at AlixPartners, which further expanded his consulting and advisory skills.

Surh commented, "As a leader in legal technology, digital forensics, and language services, TransPerfect's cross-border value proposition is the best there is, particularly in APAC where language and regulations can differ dramatically. I am excited to join the growing team and continue TransPerfect Legal's expansion across the Asia-Pacific region."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, "It is my honor to welcome Robert Surh to the TransPerfect team. Our clients in Korea, and throughout all of APAC, will benefit greatly from his experience and expertise."

