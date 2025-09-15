TransPerfect Games Awarded Best QA & Localization Service Provider at the 2025 Mobile Games Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Games division was named Best QA & Localization Service Provider at the 2025 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards. This marks the third win for TransPerfect since 2022.

The ceremony, held at the Gürzenich Köln in Cologne, Germany, recognized outstanding achievement across the mobile gaming industry. Categories span development, publishing, monetization, technology, and support services—recognizing companies that are advancing the multi-billion-dollar global mobile games market.

TransPerfect Games provides end-to-end support for developers and publishers worldwide. Services include localization, quality assurance, art production, audio, player support, and community management. The division's recent acquisitions of Technicolor Games and Bear Down Studios further strengthen its position as a global partner to game makers.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "This award is a direct result of the strong partnerships we've built with developers and publishers. We're grateful to play our a role in bringing a high-quality experience to gamers worldwide."

About TransPerfect Games

TransPerfect Games is a trusted partner to global AAA developers and publishers, delivering end-to-end solutions that accelerate every stage of game development. From engineering, porting, and art production to localization, QA, player support, and live operations, the team combines deep industry expertise with global scale and next-gen automation. Proprietary AI-enabled workflows reduce time-to-market and ensure consistency across assets, languages, and platforms. With a worldwide network of production hubs and testing facilities, TransPerfect Games enables seamless, high-quality player experiences in every region. For more information, please visit www.transperfectgames.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect