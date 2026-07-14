Korea Tourism Organization Brings K-Culture to Life in New York City This Summer

Special Pop-Up Event Days on July 16 & 18 — Free Entry, K-Beauty Samples, Mini Soccer Challenge, and a Chance to Win a Free Trip to Korea

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) invites New Yorkers to experience Korea this summer at the It's Time for K-Culture 2026 pop-up festival at the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), running July 8 through August 22, 2026. With the world's spotlight on this summer's biggest global events, KTO is bringing the best of Korea — its beauty, food, culture, and spirit — right to the heart of Manhattan.

Mark Your Calendar: Special Event Days on July 16 & 18

While the full festival runs through late August, KTO will host two special activation days featuring live programming, brand experiences, and exclusive giveaways:

Thursday, July 16 | 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 18 | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

What to Expect on Event Days:

Mini Soccer Challenge

Inspired by this summer's global soccer fever, test your aim at our on-site mini soccer target game. Score a goal and win K-Culture prizes.

K-Beauty Experience by Amorepacific

Discover the secrets behind Korea's iconic summer skincare with complimentary samples and demos from five of Amorepacific's most-loved brands: Laneige, Innisfree, Aestura, Hanyul, and IOPE. Available while supplies last.

Korea Trip Planner — and a Chance to Win!

Not sure where to start planning your Korea trip? Take KTO's personalized Trip Planner quiz on-site and discover your perfect Korean travel style — whether you're into K-beauty, K-food, heritage, or luxury. Complete the quiz and enter for a chance to win a round-trip flight to Korea. You can also take the quiz anytime at www.koreanow.us.

Korea Tourism Video Showcase

Immerse yourself in Korea's most stunning destinations through a curated video showcase playing throughout the event, featuring everything from vibrant city life to serene natural landscapes.

About the Full Festival: It's Time for K-Culture 2026

Running July 8 through August 22 at KCCNY, the festival features ongoing programming including the Glow & Go K-Beauty Zone (supported by Amorepacific), the K-Sanctuary PC Bang & Snack Zone (supported by Korea Creative Content Agency New York, Smilegate and Nongshim), late-night Korean horror film screenings (NapRyang series), and the BTS ARMY Madang fan event August 1–3.

Event Details

Special Event Days: July 16 (2–8PM) & July 18 (11AM–6PM), 2026

Full Festival: July 8 – August 22, 2026 | Tue–Fri 10AM–6PM, Sat 11AM–5PM

Venue: Korean Cultural Center New York, 122 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016

Admission: Free and open to the public

More info & Trip Planner: www.koreanow.us

About Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) New York Office

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) New York Office is the regional office of the Korea Tourism Organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). The office promotes Korea as an all-season destination and supports the nation's tourism economy. With its rich history, dynamic culture, exceptional food, and warm hospitality, Korea stands among Asia's most vibrant destinations. From ancient temples like Bulguksa to modern icons such as Lotte World Tower, Korea offers unforgettable experiences that seamlessly blend tradition and innovation.

SOURCE Korea Tourism Organization NY Office