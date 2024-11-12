KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION'S "KOREA NOW AD-TECH CAMPAIGN" HIGHLIGHTS FLAVORFUL COLLABORATION WITH BB.Q CHICKEN TO INSPIRE NORTH AMERICAN K-FOODIES

Exclusive Promotion Blends Korean Culture and Cuisine, Encouraging Fans to Discover Korea through Flavor and Fun

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) continues to make waves with its "Korea Now Ad-Tech Campaign" through an exciting initiative featuring a collaboration with bb.q Chicken, Korea's beloved fried chicken brand. This unique promotion, running until the campaign's end in November, invites North American food enthusiasts and Korea fans alike to experience the essence of Korean culture through its renowned flavors.

How to Participate:

To join the contest, fans simply need to capture a photo enjoying K-Chicken in any setting—whether at a local bb.q restaurant, at home with a delivery order, or at a picnic with friends. Participants can upload their photo to their preferred social media platform with the campaign hashtags, sharing their love for K-Chicken that brings them joy. By participating, they'll have the chance to win exciting prizes, including Apple AirPods Max, bb.q Chicken and Amazon gift cards.

With bb.q Chicken's popularity soaring in the U.S., this partnership offers fans an engaging way to explore Korea as a destination for both adventure and cuisine. The campaign, which uses advanced AI to tailor messaging to diverse audiences, now adds another layer of appeal by showcasing the richness of Korean flavors that bb.q Chicken brings to every meal. Through interactive promotions and delicious incentives, KTO and bb.q Chicken seek to draw more travelers to Korea to experience its culinary delights firsthand.

The exclusive campaign website at www.koreanow.us serves as a hub for this partnership, featuring enticing travel information, Korean culinary insights, and a host of special activities designed to immerse participants in Korean culture. This collaboration aims to foster a stronger connection between fans of Korean cuisine in North America and Korea's vibrant culinary tourism.

"We're thrilled to partner with bb.q Chicken to add a new flavor dimension to the 'Korea Now' campaign," said Heejin Cho, Executive Director of the Korea Tourism Organization New York Office. "Korean food has become a cultural bridge, and with this partnership, we're blending the love for Korean cuisine with the excitement of travel, creating a truly unique experience for North American audiences."

The bb.q Chicken collaboration is strategically aligned with KTO's goal to introduce Korea's vibrant and multifaceted culture to U.S. and Canadian travelers. Through curated activities, tailored messaging, and incentives, the partnership brings Korea's diverse culinary heritage to life, offering North American travelers a taste of what awaits them in Korea.

This mid-term phase of the campaign marks a key milestone in KTO's efforts to drive engagement and inspire more travelers to consider Korea for their next destination. With bb.q Chicken's expanding fanbase in North America, the campaign has already seen a boost in interactions and excitement around the prospect of exploring Korea.

For more details and to join the contest, visit www.koreanow.us/bbq-chicken.

About Korea Tourism Organization

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea. KTO is dedicated to promoting Korea as a leading, year-round tourist destination. Known for its fascinating history, vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and friendly locals, Korea offers an array of experiences for all travelers. The country boasts an extraordinary blend of ancient traditions and modern innovation, with highlights ranging from serene Buddhist temples to Seoul's cutting-edge skyscrapers.

About bb.q Chicken U.S.

bb.q Chicken, established in Korea in 1995, has become one of the most popular Korean fried chicken brands worldwide, known for its commitment to quality and innovative flavors. With locations across the United States, bb.q Chicken U.S. has captivated American food lovers with its signature crispy chicken and a diverse menu that combines Korean culinary traditions with bold flavors. bb.q Chicken USA is dedicated to bringing the best of Korean fried chicken culture to the U.S., offering a taste of Korea's vibrant food scene and a unique dining experience for all.

SOURCE Korea Tourism Organization NY Office