Korea Tourism Organization's New York Office Launches Annual "Korea Now Ad-Tech Campaign" to Promote Korea in U.S. and Canada

AI-Driven Campaign to Run Until End of November, Featuring Global K-pop Sensation NewJeans as Honorary Ambassador

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has officially kicked off its annual digital advertising initiative, the "Korea Now Ad-Tech Campaign," designed to showcase Korea as a must-visit travel destination across the United States and Canada. The campaign, which began last week and will continue through November, utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to deliver precisely tailored messages to different traveler segments, elevating Korea's allure for a diverse audience.

The "Korea Now Ad-Tech Campaign" represents a major innovation in destination marketing, using AI to identify and engage specific consumer groups while personalizing content to match the preferences, interests, and behaviors of various audience segments. Whether inspiring adventure seekers, cultural explorers, or avid K-pop fans, the campaign's AI-powered platform ensures that Korea's vast and unique travel experiences reach the right people at the right time.

This year, global K-pop star NewJeans serves as the honorary ambassador for Korean Tourism after BTS and Lee Jung-jae.

"We are excited to bring forward-thinking digital tools into our marketing strategy," said Heejin Cho, Executive Director of the Korea Tourism Organization New York Office. "By leveraging AI technology, we are able to understand our audience more intimately, deliver highly relevant content, and inspire more travelers from North America to experience the wonders of Korea."

The campaign's official website, www.koreanow.us , offers a curated showcase of Korea's cultural, culinary, and historical highlights, along with its stunning natural landscapes, bustling cities, and year-round festivals. Visitors can explore tailored travel experiences and start planning their dream trip, while learning more about Korea's rich heritage.

This year, global K-pop sensation NewJeans serves as the honorary ambassador for KTO, continuing the tradition of partnering with world-renowned stars to represent Korean tourism. Previous ambassadors have included internationally recognized figures such as BTS, Lee Jung-jae, EXO, Son Heung-min, and Cha Eun-woo, reinforcing Korea's dynamic connection to global pop culture.

In addition to AI-driven advertising, the "Korea Now Ad-Tech Campaign" is backed by partnerships with several leading OTAs (online travel agencies) and other popular travel platforms, ensuring expansive coverage across channels frequented by travelers planning their next destination. These collaborations are designed to maximize visibility and influence among North American audiences actively considering Korea as a future travel option.

With its innovative approach, combining cutting-edge AI technology and the star power of global influencers, the Korea Now Ad-Tech Campaign is expected to generate significant interest from North American travelers, solidifying Korea's position as a top destination in 2024.

For more information, visit www.koreanow.us .

About Korea Tourism Organization:

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea. KTO is dedicated to promoting Korea as a leading, year-round tourist destination. Known for its fascinating history, vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and friendly locals, Korea offers an array of experiences for all travelers. The country boasts an extraordinary blend of ancient traditions and modern innovation, with highlights ranging from serene Buddhist temples to Seoul's cutting-edge skyscrapers.

