Korea Tourism Organization's New York Office launches "Everyday Korea" Campaign to raise the awareness of the Year of Visit Korea with the latest ad technology

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated campaign, "Everyday Korea," in commemoration of the Year of Visit Korea, 2023 and 2024. This exciting campaign aims to showcase the unique and vibrant aspects of life in Korea and invites travelers from around the world to experience the joy and beauty of Everyday Korean life.

The "Everyday Korea" campaign will focus on four captivating travel themes: K-Food, K-Luxury, K-Heritage and Popular K-Culture including K-Pop, K-Drama and K-Beauty. Each theme will offer travelers an immersive experience that highlights the diverse attractions and offerings of Korea. From the rich cultural heritage to the mouthwatering cuisine, from luxurious experiences to the vibrant contemporary culture, and the awe-inspiring natural wonders, visitors will find an array of captivating experiences tailored to their interests.

As part of the campaign, the Korea Tourism Organization has curated a series of online promotion along with offline events that will take place in the coming months, showcasing each travel theme in a dynamic and engaging way. These events will provide visitors with an opportunity to imagine their Korean trip by helping them find their own travel themes and deepening their connection with Korea.

A compelling AI-based digital advertising campaign will be launched with the website EverydayKorea.us that hosts the campaign's recommended experiences and content that helps visitors Imagine their Everyday Korea. Participants will have a chance to explore experiences for each travel theme and also win memorable prizes through online sweepstakes.

To kick off the "Everyday Korea" campaign, the Korea Tourism Organization is holding a special event at American Dream in New Jersey from June 9 to June 18. American Dream is a premier destination that offers a wide range of entertainment and shopping experiences, making it the perfect venue to introduce the wonders of Korea to visitors.

During the ten-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Korean culture through various activities. One of the highlights will be a short, fun test that helps participants discover their ideal travel theme within the "Everyday Korea" campaign. This interactive experience will guide visitors in selecting the theme that resonates most with their interests, allowing them to explore Korea in a way that truly speaks to them.

"We are thrilled to launch the 'Everyday Korea' campaign and invite travelers to discover the beauty and charm of our country," said Jaesok Park, Executive Director at the Korea Tourism Organization New York Office. "Through this campaign, we aim to showcase the incredible diversity that Korea has to offer, from our rich cultural heritage to our mouthwatering cuisine. With a wide range of events and experiences, we are confident that visitors will have an unforgettable journey that resonates with their interests and passions."

For more information about the "Everyday Korea" campaign and upcoming events, please visit EverydayKorea.us.

About Korea Tourism Organization:

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). KTO serves the interests of Korea's tourism economy by marketing the country as an all-season visitor destination. Fascinating history, rich culture, amazing food, and friendly people combine to make South Korea one of the most visited countries. Located in Southeast Asia, South Korea is a country of contrasts, with tourist attractions ranging from ancient mountaintop Buddhist temples to the ultra-modern skyscrapers in Seoul.

