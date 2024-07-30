Kore.ai's XO Express Offers Smaller Businesses Easy Access to AI Chatbots and Contact Center Capabilities

New Approach Empowers Business Users to Build AI Solutions Without AI Know-how & Developer Expertise

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, a leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI platform technology, today announced Express for its XO (Experience Optimization) Platform. The new XO Express approach provides a simplified and approachable way for non-technical users in smaller businesses to leverage the full power of XO Automation for creating AI chatbots and deploying a highly affordable contact center through XO Contact Center AI.

Smaller businesses thrive on strong personal relationships with customers and have a keen understanding of their target market needs. However, they can sometimes face challenges with advanced AI technology enablement due to limited resources and evolving market needs.

Kore.ai's XO Express approach brings advanced conversational capabilities within the reach of smaller businesses. It helps them drive better digital experiences, cost efficiency, and accelerated growth without the need for conversational or generative AI expertise.

Business users can leverage XO Express AI Automation to deploy AI chatbots for any function across their customer lifecycle, including marketing, sales, support, and others.

XO Express serves as a single conversational platform operating across multiple systems of record, enabling a consistent brand experience and avoiding the cost of managing AI Chatbots from various vendors.

XO Contact Center AI Express helps companies build a contact center to better manage inbound voice calls and web chat. It also elevates the voice experience through its proprietary voice gateway.

"As an established enterprise tech market leader, Kore.ai is excited to bring advanced AI technology closer to smaller businesses and organizations,"said Kore.ai founder and CEO Raj Koneru. "ChatGPT and GenAI have shown the art of the possible and created excitement everywhere. XO Express turns the experience of building an AI Chatbot into an intuitive and fun-filled one, free of jargon. You don't need to be an expert or understand the intricacies of conversational AI. Anyone with a business idea can access the XO platform to build AI chatbots and create an affordable contact center. It allows smaller businesses the freedom to explore, innovate, and scale amid technological changes and rising customer expectations cost-effectively."

AI Chatbots efficiently address customer questions and requests, automating up to 80% of routine business interactions. Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75% of CAI offerings will have GenAI embedded in them, enabling businesses to deploy complex, multifunctional applications easily. Already, around 60% of SMBs and 84% of mid-market firms are either using or planning to use GenAI, as per a recent TechAisle survey .

"While many organizations are now seeing the value that conversational AI and GenAI solutions can bring to their students, customers and employees, there is usually concern about whether they have the technical skills to create those solutions," said Bret Ingerman, former Vice president of IT at Tallahassee State College, FL. "Kore.ai's new XO Express suite provides an easy-to-use set of tools to create powerful virtual assistants that are accessible via chat and by voice. These tools provide a way for non-technical staff to design interactions between our students and the virtual assistant that can provide answers to their questions and even let them transfer to a human agent. And, because XO Express is built on top of the sophisticated Kore.ai toolset, our technical staff can enhance the virtual assistant by easily integrating with other systems to provide for an even more powerful virtual assistant that can do things for, and on behalf of, our students."

The company offers a free trial to explore and experience the simplicity of building AI automation and contact centers and invites all-size businesses to participate in the endeavor to democratize AI to drive business value.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company provides the singular platform, no-code tools and solutions needed to build GenAI applications, deploy RAG/LLM-based search, and optimize customer and employee experiences from automated to human-assisted. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to models, data, cloud, and applications, giving customers freedom of choice. Kore.ai's no-code development approach and pre-built accelerators help make AI more accessible to a wider audience. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Europe to support customers globally. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

