Korean Cultural Center New York announces K-POP DISCO FEVER presented as a part of Restart Stages in collaboration with Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts

"This performance in New York is a clear sign of the way K-pop has become a truly international genre. It has created a platform for all to find hope and healing through music, dance, and community," said Yun Jeung Jo, Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center New York.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, KCCNY has continued to provide an opportunity for the community both local and global to experience Korean arts and culture through a comprehensive platform. The "Korean Cultural Center New York Online" page, launched in April of 2020, offers world-class performances and diverse cultural contents easily accessible from home.

K-Pop Disco Fever is the first large-scale in-person event that the KCCNY will be presenting to take part in the revival of New York City.

About K-Pop Disco Fever

The international sensation that is K-Pop has infiltrated and influenced every level of contemporary music from the Billboard charts to the Broadway stage. Now, the K-Pop summer comes to Lincoln Center. Join us for a joyful dance party with your host DJ Gamma Vibes on the turntables spinning tracks from breakout artists like PSY all the way up to modern hitmakers like BTS, Blackpink, and Twice. If you don't know the steps, just follow the lead from I LOVE DANCE, the Queens-based K-Pop instructors and dance troupe, kicking it live.

Please note, audiences will be standing for the duration of this event. Dancing is strongly encouraged!

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit: https://www.koreanculture.org/performing-arts/2021/8/15/k-pop-disco-fever

Health and safety is the top priority. In accordance with the New York State guidelines and in consultation with medical advisors, the Lincoln Center has implemented protocols to enhance safety for all staff, artists, and guests.

Artist Bios

Gamma Vibes (Mihye Kim) is a New York based electronic producer, DJ, and Vibraphonist from Korea. Gamma Vibes had her first exposure to music when she started learning the piano at the age of five. She developed a passion for percussion at the age of fifteen and then became fascinated with playing Jazz Vibraphone. In 2011, she graduated from Berklee College of Music.

Gamma Vibes performed with Mika Stoltzman group as a vibraphonist in Boston and NYC including their sold-out recital at Carnegie Hall in 2012 and Rockport Music Festival in 2012. With Mika Soltzman group, Gamma Vibes has performed with such celebrated classical and jazz artists as two-time GRAMMY award winner Richard Stoltzman, two-time Latin GRAMMY award winner Eddie Gomez, legendary drummer Steve Gadd, and jazz Marimbist Mika Stoltzman.

Since Gamma Vibes relocated to NYC Boston, she has become an electronic music artist, known for her deep techno and minimal jazz electronic music style. She has been a guest DJ at many of New York's hottest clubs and parties.

Gamma Vibes is a journey of musical innovation. Using the rare electronic vibraphone paired with contemporary synthesis equipment, Gamma delivers organic originality to every performance.

I LOVE DANCE (ILD) was launched in 2006 by MJ Choi, and since its founding, it has evolved to galvanize K-Pop culture in the greater NYC area.

Today, it provides K-Pop dance classes in Manhattan, Flushing, and Fort Lee NJ where classes are filled with a fun-loving, diverse group of K-Pop fans that share a very special bond. A truly unique characteristic of I LOVE DANCE is that despite its predominant K-Pop focus, more than 90% of its membership is non-Korean. The classmates of various backgrounds meet not only to learn dance, but also to socialize and embrace each other's uniqueness. Truly, this has been a testament to the growing popularity of K-Pop culture, as well as the unifying characteristic of dance as an art form.

Currently, I LOVE DANCE has approximately 500 members enrolled in dance classes each month. Beyond offering top notch classes, I LOVE DANCE produces professional K-Pop cover videos (41+ million aggregate views to date on YouTube), hosts flash mobs, offers dance performances and workshops, and works to serve as an ambassador to spread K-Pop culture in the US.

About Restart Stages

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is spearheading Restart Stages, a sweeping initiative creating 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces—an outdoor performing arts center—as well as other civic venues to help kickstart the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City.

As one of New York City's leading arts institutions and an anchor of its cultural and public life, Lincoln Center is embarking on this effort as a symbol of its commitment to the city and to an equitable revitalization that elevates all New Yorkers. Restart Stages is a major, public-facing component of its broader effort to provide resources in this moment not just to Lincoln Center's resident companies, but to the performing arts community as a whole — helping get artists back to work and supporting institutions from Brooklyn to the Bronx to engage their communities in the elevating power of the arts.

Restart Stages launched on World Health Day, April 7, with a special performance for healthcare workers. It has continued with pop-up performances by ensembles from The Juilliard School, Passion Fruit Dance Company/Tatiana Desardouin in collaboration with Works & Process, the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, and puppeteer Basil Twist. Many art installations have called the Lincoln Center campus home during Restart Stages, including "We Belong Here" by Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

More about Restart Stages: www.lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/series/restart-stages

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is the steward of the world's leading performing arts center, an artistic and civic cornerstone for New York City comprised of eleven resident companies on a 16-acre campus. The nonprofit's strategic priorities include: supporting the arts organizations that call Lincoln Center home to realize their missions and fostering opportunities for collaboration across campus; championing inclusion and increasing the accessibility and reach of Lincoln Center's work; and reimagining and strengthening the performing arts for the 21st century and beyond, helping ensure their rightful place at the center of civic life.

Korean Cultural Center NY

Inaugurated in 1979, the Korean Cultural Center New York is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea. KCCNY works to promote cultural arts exchange and stimulate interest in Korean culture through various opportunities including exhibitions, concerts, film festivals, and educational programs. www.koreanculture.org

