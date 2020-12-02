Korean Cultural Center New York Announces Korean Movie Night at Home Part II, with a New Lineup of 10 Hit Films in December

As we support the efforts of social distancing, the Korean Movie Night at Home online platform brings audiences a cinematic experience of 10 recent Korean films from the past three years ranging from award-winning festival hits to feel-good family comedies.

Since its inception in 2010, Korean Movie Night New York presented free film screenings that introduced the full spectrum of contemporary and classic Korean cinema to New York audiences, including popular blockbusters, independent films, documentaries, animation, and more.

FILM LIST

All films are in Korean with English subtitles

(Ratings are provided by the Korea Media Rating Board )

* Film synopsis provided by 815 Pictures

Beasts Clawing at Straws (지푸라기라도 잡고 싶은 짐승들)

Director: Kim Young-hoon

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Woo-sung, Bae Seong-woo, Shin Hyun-been, Youn Yuh-jung, Jung Man-sik, Jin Gyeong

Running Time: 108 min

Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2020

Rating: No one under 18 is allowed to watch this Film

*Please note this film has strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and sexual images



The destinies of hard-luck lowlifes slowly converge and come crashing down: Jung-man barely gets by working at a sauna and taking care of his sick mother until he finds a bag full of cash in the locker room; Tae-young is in trouble after his girlfriend runs away with the money he borrowed from a loan shark. Soon, a dead body mysteriously turns up; Mi-ran, caught between her husband's violence and a dead-end job as a bar hostess, finds a young lover Jin-tae, who offers to kill her husband… And now their dog-eat-dog game starts.

Feng Shui (명당)

Director: Park Hee-gon

Cast: Cho Seung-woo, Ji Sung, Kim Sung-kyun, Moon Chae-won

Running Time: 126 min

Genre: Drama, Period Piece

Release Year: 2018

Rating: Film intended for audiences 12 and over (Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian is allowed.)

In Joseon, geomancers help people find lucky sites for houses, stores and even graves. Park, a royal geomancer, loses his family because he exposed the powerful Kim's conspiracy. Park plans revenge and learns that Kim is looking for the grave site that would make his son the King. Heung-seon, a faithful friend of the King, joins Park to prevent Kim from usurping the throne by finding it first.

Forbidden Dream (천문: 하늘에 묻는다)

Director: Hur Jin-ho

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Han Suk-kyu, Shin Gu, Kim Hong-pa, Heo Joon-ho

Running Time: 132 min

Genre: Drama, Period Piece

Release Year: 2019 (2020)

Rating: Film intended for audiences 12 and over (Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian is allowed.)

Sejong, the 4th king of Chosun, has been interested in advancing science and technology. He appoints Jang Young-sil, a slave and scientific genius, to be a low-level officer despite a bitter opposition of the court. Jang blossoms his talents by making the most accurate water clock that has ever made. Sejong wants to create a new calendar that can replace the Chinese one from the Ming Dynasty.

Hit and Run Squad (뺑반)

Director: Han Jun-hee

Cast: Gong Hyo-jin, Ryu Jun-yeol, Jo Jung-suk, Yum Jung-ah, Jeon Hye-jin

Running Time: 133 min

Genre: Action

Release Year: 2019

Rating: Film intended for audiences 15 and over (Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian is allowed.)

A car-chasing action movie about an ace policeman in the hit and run department with a knack for cars, a detective who was demoted, and a man who is crazy about cars and speed.

Juror 8 (배심원들)

Director: Hong Seung-hwan

Cast: Moon So-ri, Park Hyung-sik, Baek Soo-jang, Kim Mi-kyung, Yoon Kyung-ho

Running Time: 114 min

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2019

Rating: Film intended for audiences 12 and over (Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian is allowed.)

The story of South Korea's first trial by jury in 2008, it follows the case of a son brutally murdering his mother, with all factors seeming to point to a guilty ruling. However, the trial does not go as smoothly as expected. The eighth juror, young entrepreneur Kwon Nam Woo questions the defendant's self-declaration of guilt. As a result, the judge calls for a new debate to establish a guilty or not guilty verdict.

Little Forest (리틀 포레스트)

Director: Yim Soon-rye

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Moon So-ri

Running Time: 103 min

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2018

Rating: Film suitable for all ages

Hye-won grows tired of life in the city and returns to her hometown in the countryside. After a year of living in the countryside with her old friends, Hye-won finally realizes what she has always been searching for. Based on an original story by Igarashi Daisuke, which has been nominated for the Tetsuka Osamu Culture Award, one of the top 3 comic awards in Japan, this adaptation is created in director Yim Soon-rye's warm conceptualization of Korea's beautiful nature and various foods.

Miss Baek (미쓰 백)

Director: Lee Ji-won

Cast: Han Ji-min, Kim Shi-A, Lee Hee-joon

Running Time: 98 min

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2018

Rating: Film intended for audiences 15 and over (Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian is allowed.)

A woman's (Han Ji-Min) past as a convict follows her everywhere and, because of this, she doesn't open up to others. The woman meets a girl and decides to save her from the cruel world. A man (Lee Hee-Joon), who holds feelings for the woman, tries to protect her in his own way.

OK! Madam (오케이 마담)

Director: Lee Cheol-ha

Cast: Uhm Jung-Hwa, Park Sung-Woong, Lee Sang-Yoon, Bae Jeong-Nam

Running Time: 100 min

Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2020

Rating: Film intended for audiences 15 and over (Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian is allowed.)

Mi-Young runs a shop at a traditional market, where she makes and sells twisted breadsticks. Her husband Seok-Hwan works as a computer repairman. One day, Seok-Hwan wins a free trip to Hawaii. Mi-Young and Seok-Hwan will go on their first international trip together. When they get on the airplane to Hawaii, things don't go as expected; terrorists, including Cheol-Seung, who is chasing after a secret agent, get on the same airplane and the passengers soon become hostages. Suddenly, Mi-Young and Seok-Hwan begin to rescue the passengers.

Sunset in My Hometown (변산)

Director: Lee Joon-ik

Cast: Park Jung-min, Kim Go-eun

Running Time: 123 min

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Drama

Rating: Film intended for audiences 15 and over (Underage audiences accompanied with a parent or guardian is allowed.)

Hak-soo has challenged TV audition programs for 6 years but never gets into the finalis. On the day he fails his 7th audition, he receives a call from his hometown that his father is in the hospital. He rushes to his hometown Byeon-san, only to find that his father lied to bring him to Byeon-san. He heads back to Seoul, but he is suspected as a phishing scam criminal there.

What A Man Wants (바람 바람 바람)

Director: Lee Byung-heon

Cast: Lee Sung-min, Shin Ha-kyun, Song Ji-hyo, Lee El

Running Time: 100 min

Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2018

Rating: No one under 18 is allowed to watch this Film

*Please note this film has strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and sexual images



Seok-geun is a middle-aged taxi driver who loves his wife but constantly cheats on her. His younger sister Mi-young and her husband Bong-soo live right next door to Seok-geun and his wife, and Bong-soo doesn't understand why his brother-in-law keeps having affairs. However, everything changes when Bong-soo meets Jenny, a woman with irresistible charm.

This launch is presented as a part of the "Korean Cultural Center New York Online" initiative, a comprehensive online platform that brings together world-class performances and diverse cultural contents from the KCCNY and from various branches of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The initiative will provide an opportunity for the community both local and global to access Korean films and cultural contents is on view www.koreanculture.org.

For full program and cast bios, please visit: www.koreanculture.org

