Korean Cultural Center New York Launches Special Webcomics Series with Renowned Artists Dami Lee and Mary Park (Murrz)

News provided by

Korean Cultural Center New York

03 Aug, 2023, 10:13 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea, is excited to announce the launch of a new webcomics series, "KCCNY Originals." The first two series will feature two influential Korean-American webtoon artists, Dami Lee and Mary Park (Murrz). This dynamic venture is set to showcase the vibrant Korean lifestyle and culture through the engaging and accessible medium of webcomics. The series will be accessible on KCCNY's Instagram platform, each artists' platforms, and the KCCNY website from July 2023.

Continue Reading
KCCNY Originals: Dami Lee and Murrz
KCCNY Originals: Dami Lee and Murrz

The popularity of Korean webtoons has skyrocketed, making them a significant force in representing Korean cultural contents on the global stage. This unique collaboration seeks to introduce and share Korean culture beyond geographic borders by featuring the works of two highly acclaimed artists who have garnered immense popularity in the "Slice of Life" webtoon genre. Their creative endeavors brilliantly encapsulate the diverse aspects of Korean lifestyle and culture.

Both Dami Lee and Mark Park (Murrz) will draw inspiration from cultural events based in New York and across the US, while also exploring various facets of Korean culture like K-Pop and Korean food, etiquette culture, and language.

This comic series seeks to be a platform for dialogue and understanding, demonstrating the potential of K-content as a powerful medium for cultural exchange. Through these artists' personal perspectives, the webcomics series will provide an intimate and relatable exploration of Korean culture for audiences.

For more information about the webtoon series, stay tuned to KCCNY's official website and social media platforms.

About the Artists

Dami Lee
IG: @dami_lee

Dami Lee is a Seoul-born, New York-based artist and writer. She is the author of Be Everything At Once (Chronicle Books, 2018) a comic collection illustrating her time growing up as an immigrant kid in Texas, her experience with reverse culture shock returning to Korea as an adult, and misunderstandings about basic human interactions. Described as a work "that's both whimsically humorous but also speaks to contemporary awareness of globalism and identity"(Art Attack Podcast), it was recognized as one of YALSA's 2019 Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

Dami is the creator of As Per Usual, a twice-weekly comic published on Webtoon from 2016-2021, and the illustrator of Hot Comics for Cool People, syndicated on GoComics.

Previously, she was a tech journalist at The Verge, covering emerging technology, internet culture, and social networks. She has also worked as a translator for video games and webtoons, and finds joy in bringing Korean culture to global audiences.

Dami's work has appeared in Los Angeles Times, New Yorker, Washington Post, Slate, Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and Cosmopolitan. She enjoys working in various mediums, which include creating augmented reality experiences for Nickelodeon and CrunchyRoll. In addition to working with brands like Clip Studio Paint, ThredUp, and Acer, Dami has also contributed work to community organizations like Rewriting Extinction, Asian-American Writers' Workshop, and Korean American Artists' Collective. To learn more, please visit dami-lee.com.

Mary Park (Murrz)  
IG: @murrzstudio
Mary Park, better known as Murrz, is a gifted cartoonist renowned for seamlessly blending her passion for cats, K-drama, and art into hilarious and relatable webtoons. Her celebrated comic, "Murrz," provides a witty, thought-provoking perspective on a young woman's navigation through the highs and lows of adulthood, thereby exemplifying Murrz's artistic prowess and narrative skills.

Murrz has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the webtoon world. Her influence extends beyond her follower base, with her works being highlighted on diverse social media platforms, reaching an even wider audience.

Murrz's work has not only entertained thousands of readers but also gained the attention of outlets like Koreaboo and Comic Books Reporter, further establishing her as a respected voice in the comic community.

About Korean Cultural Center New York

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a government institution inaugurated in 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture and aesthetics in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more.
https://www.koreanculture.org
IG: @kccny

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun ([email protected])

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York

Also from this source

Korean Cultural Center New York presents "2023 K-New Leaders: Fashion Designer Andrew Kwon," releasing a new interview video with a special event

Korean Cultural Center New York announces The Wonder Unbound, an exhibition examining modern Korea through visual materials from books published 1700-1960

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.