Korean Cultural Center New York presents K-CineFest: Globally Acclaimed Korean Films showcasing six critically recognized films from the past five years

Thursday, February 29th - Saturday, March 9th

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, is excited to announce a special series of Korean film screenings, commemorating the grand opening of our new building and auditorium from Thursday, February 29th to Saturday, March 9th, 2024. This will be the first film screening at the KCCNY's new building and theater at 122 E 32nd St. in New York City.

K-CineFest: Globally Acclaimed Korean Films

K-CineFest: Globally Acclaimed Korean Films features 6 curated films set to celebrate the diversity of Korean cinema, offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and appreciation. Spanning various genres and styles, these screenings aim to engage cinephiles and enthusiasts alike, fostering a deeper understanding and connection to Korean culture.

Spanning a vibrant tapestry of genres and narratives, K-CineFest showcases six critically acclaimed films that have shaped the landscape of Korean cinema over the past five years. From the haunting beauty of Past Lives (2023) and the dystopian vision of Concrete Utopia (2023), to the groundbreaking Parasite (2019), the poignant romance of Decision to Leave (2022), the heartfelt journey of Minari (2020), and the thrilling Escape from Mogadishu (2021), each film has been selected to celebrate the richness and diversity of Korean cinema.

K-CineFest will kick off on Thursday, February 29 with a screening of Academy Award Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay nominee, Past Lives (2023).

Date Time Film Director 2/29 (Thu) 7 PM <Past Lives (2023)> Drama, Romance / 106 min Celine Song 3/1 (Fri) 7 PM <Concrete Utopia (2023)> Disaster, Action / 130 min Um Tae-hwa 3/2 (Sat) 3:30 PM <Decision to Leave (2022)> Romance, Thriller / 138 min Park Chan-wook 3/7 (Thu) 7 PM <Escape from Mogadishu (2021)> Action, Drama / 121 min Ryoo Seung-wan 3/8 (Fri) 7 PM <Parasite (2019)> Black Comedy, Drama / 132 min Bong Joon-ho 3/9 (Sat) 3:30 PM <Minari (2020)> Drama, Family / 115 min Lee Isaac Chung

About the Films:

Past Lives

Feb 29th (Thu), 2024, 7pm

Written and Directed by Celine Song; Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

Running Time 106 minutes

Release Year 2023

Synopsis

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora's family emigrated from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance

Concrete Utopia

Mar 1st (Fri), 2024, 7pm

Directed by Um Tae-hwa; Starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-jun, Kim Sun-young, Park Ji-hu

Running Time 130 minutes

Release Year 2023

Synopsis

An earthquake renders much of Seoul a smoldering ruin in the opening minutes of this post-apocalyptic epic thriller. But as survivors begin efforts to restore order, it seems the real calamity has only just begun.

Decision to Leave

Mar 2nd (Sat), 2024, 3:30pm

Directed by Park Chan-wook; Starring Park Hae-il, Tang Wei

Running Time 138 minutes

Release Year 2022

Synopsis

From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il, The Host) arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man's wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei, Lust, Caution) may know more than she initially lets on. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, Hae-joon finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.

Escape from Mogadishu

Mar 7th (Thu), 2024, 7pm

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan; Starring Kim Yoon-seok, Zo In-sung, Heo Joon-ho, Koo Kyo-hwan

Running Time 121 minutes

Release Year 2021

Synopsis

Dramatically constructed based on a true story: as civil war rages in Mogadishu, rival North, and South Korean diplomats are left trapped. With no aid from either government, their only shot at survival may require uniting with bitter adversaries to escape.

Parasite

Mar 8th (Fri), 2024, 7pm

Directed by Bong Joon Ho; Starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam

Running Time 132 minutes

Release Year 2019

Synopsis

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide "indispensable" luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims' newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

Minari

Mar 9th (Sat), 2024, 3:30pm

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung; Starring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Scott Haze, with Yuh-Jung Youn and Will Patton

Running Time 115 minutes

Release Year 2020

Synopsis

The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

About the Korean Cultural Center New York

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) is a branch of the Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in December 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. KCCNY provides diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of cultural experience and knowledge in New York City. www.koreanculture.org

