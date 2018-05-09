Korean Cultural Center New York presents Sung-Won Yang and Enrico Pace at Carnegie Hall, co-presented with Montblanc and the Korea Music Foundation

Korean cellist Sung-Won Yang returns to the New York stage in over 30 years, as he and Pace perform a romantic and poetic program of Franz Liszt's Elegies and Consolations followed by Fredric Chopin's Sonata for Cello and Piano and Introduction and Polonaise Brillante.

Yang, praised as "an immensely accomplished artist with [...] a playing that is lyrical and intense," celebrates an impressive career. He received the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts & Lettres from the French government in 2017 for his important contributions to music and especially for his efforts during the 130th anniversary of Korea-France diplomatic relations.

Currently, he is a professor at Yonsei University, a visiting professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, and Artistic Director of the Festival Owon at Chateau de Chaumont sur Loire. He has given concerts in prestigious venues as the Lincoln Center in NY, the Salle Pleyel and Théâtre des Champs Elysées, and at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC; he has collaborated with great musicians such as Christoph Eschenbach, MyungWhun Chung, and Peter Eötvös.

Enrico Pace was studied piano with Franco Scala at the Rossini Conservatory and later at the Accademia Pianistica Incontri col Maestro. Winning the Utrecht International Franz Liszt Piano Competition in 1989 launched his international career.

Pace has performed with many major orchestras such as the BBC Philharmonic, the Rotterdam Philharmonic, the Dutch Radio Philharmonic, the Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, the MDR-Sinfonieorchester Leipzig, and the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, among many more.

"It's an honor to support such distinguished artists," says Performing Arts Director Hyo Han of the KCCNY, "and look forward to hearing the music of their incredible partnership that has been nurtured since 2014 and already highly celebrated across Europe."

For more information, please visit www.koreanculture.org.

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun

mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org, 212-759-9550 (ext. 212)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-cultural-center-new-york-presents-sung-won-yang-and-enrico-pace-at-carnegie-hall-co-presented-with-montblanc-and-the-korea-music-foundation-300645623.html

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York

Related Links

http://koreanculture.org

