Korean Gaming Market (Mobile, PC and Console) Market Report 2022: Market is Anticipated to Reach $20.98 Billion in 2026 - Expansion of MMORPG & Cross-platform Gaming Coming to a Reality

The "Korean Gaming Market (Mobile, PC and Console): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Korean gaming market is anticipated to reach US$20.98 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period spanning 2022-2026.

After the U.S., China, and Japan, it is the fourth largest market, accounting for more than 6% of the worldwide gaming industry in 2021.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising smartphone penetration, rapid urbanization, rising gaming subscribers' penetration rate, expansion of MMORPGs, cross-platform gaming coming to a reality, and surging youth population.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as side effects of excessive gaming and stringent government regulations. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like metaverse in gaming industry, adoption of cloud gaming, E-sports, expansion of 5G, rise of cryptocurrency, and integration of board games in cafes.

The Korean gaming market can be segmented as follows: Mobile, PC and Consoles. Mobile held a larger share of the market in 2021. A wide variety of games is popular in Korea and this includes mobile games, PC computer games, and consoles. However, the most frequently accessed and enjoyed type of game in Korea is mobile games.

The Korean gaming market by export value increased at a CAGR of 9.19%. The Korean gaming market value by export category can be segmented as follows: Mobile, PC and Console. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by mobile segment.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Netmarble, Pearl Abyss, NCSoft, Nexon, Krafton, and Com2us Corporation) are also presented in detail.

