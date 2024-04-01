Korea's Leading Metaverse Carrieverse, Reaches 100k Global DAU

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28th, the main benchmark of the Web3 metaverse, 'Carrieverse', which had its global launch, was revealed and it was announced that on April 1st, Carrieverse Co., Ltd. revealed a key benchmark milestone of 100,000 Daily Active Users (DAU) throughout the community.

According to Carrieverse, the DAU, which exceeded 150,000 after its global launch on Thursday remained above 100,000 as of Sunday. With its main user base in Thailand, the Philippines, and South America, it added Vietnam and Indonesia to the mix on March 28th, reaching 3rd and 2nd in new games popularity rankings respectively. The gross sales also reached new heights, ranking 16th in all games and 4th casual games in Thailand. It also ranked 15th in all games and 4th in casual games in the Philippines as well.

In the global metaverse, it reached the Top 100 Casual ranks in 86 countries around the world, and is well positioned to be another strong K-game. All the rankings are based on Google Play Store data.

Blockchain users also account for a large proportion as well. As of March 28th, when the global launch took place, it topped the global blockchain game ranking site, Play2Earn.net, and remained in the top 2 until Sunday.

David Yoon, the CEO of Carrieverse states, "Korean games are recognized as a global powerhouse in Web3 following in the footsteps of Web2. Carrieverse is doing its best to contribute to this movement". He also adds, "In addition to Web2 benchmarks, on-chain data such as the creation of crypto wallets and the incineration of the governance token CVTX are also increasing. We will do our best to become a project that represents Korea in the global Web3 gaming market".

Carrieverse has also teased a large-scale IP collaboration through its community channels. With this, it can be indirectly confirmed that Carrieverse's future roadmap is to be reborn as a metaverse based on various IPs using the current DAUs.

More information about Carrieverse is available through the Official Carrieverse Community.

