Korea's Templestay, the perfect getaway for anyone who needs a break from their daily routines

Monks start their days at 4 a.m. The only sound that rings in a dark mountain temple is that of bells and wooden handbell that heralds the early morning service. The monks and ordinary Templestay participants begin their temple lives with this Buddhist service at 4:30 a.m. They take 'koan', one of the most meaningful meditation practices for beginners, looking into their minds focusing on only one subject: "What is this?" Recognizing anxiety, anguish, selfishness and greed, they slowly practice 108 bows (108 prostrations). Now they sit opposite to the monk and have a cup of tea. "Be merciful both to you and others. Please love and care for yourself more." Talking with a monk will give participants the "power" to live their lives. Living a full day from at a temple like this is the charm of Korean Templestay.

The world's leading tourism enterprises will participate in the event and the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism that runs Templestay programs will also join the event to provide information and consulting services to visitors and tourism industry professionals. There will also be free, hands-on programs where visitors can make Danju, or Buddhist prayer beads, and Lotus lantern.

"It is a precious experience to make Danju and Lotus lantern you may have only in Templestay," said Ven. Wonkyeong, Director of the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism. "I hope this exhibition will be a great chance to discover the charm of Korean Buddhism and Templestay."

For more information about Templestay, please visit the official English Website of the Korean Templestay.

SOURCE Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism