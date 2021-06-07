KoreConX Webinar: There is a Market for Your Private Securities

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX is pleased to announce There is a Market for your Private Securities 2021 webinar, featuring David Weild IV, the "father" of the JOBS Act and insights from other market participants, will be held on June 9, 2021.

Since April of 2012 at the birth of equity crowdfunding, thousands of companies have taken advantage of the JOBS Act's exemptions to raise capital for their companies. More than half a million investors have participated, providing funding to these companies—and a new chapter of capital raising and wealth creation has begun!

The next chapter in the JOBS Act is here. Secondary trading has arrived for private securities. This new chapter extends the investor journey. For Private companies, this is an end-to-end solution where they can raise capital from investors of all levels of investing experience and wealth, who are attracted by the companies themselves, the new opportunity to own shares in privately held firms, and now, the liquidity and flexibility of secondary market trading.

Our webinar will demystify what the secondary market is, how it works, what companies need to participate, and how they can involve their shareholders and attract new ones. The webinar will cover what issuers need to do to be compliant with Blue Sky, and the National Securities Manual. This service is now available for everyone. Nobody is left out. Investors will be able to trade as low as $10.00.

Our Speaker line up is led by David Weild IV, the father of the JOBS Act, former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, and currently, Chairman and CEO of Wield & Co. (bio https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Weild_IV)

Shari Noonan, co-founder CEO Rialto Markets, Sara Hanks, CEO of CrowdCheck and Managing Partner of CrowdCheck Law, Linda Lerner Partner, Halloran Farkas Kittlila LLP, co-founder, COO Rialto Markets, Dr. Kiran Garimella, CTO/CSO KoreConX, Andrew Stephenson, CrowdCheck, Julien Phipps, CRO KoreConX, Christopher Lustrino, KingsCrowd, Vincent Molinari,co-founder, CEO Fintech.TV, Annemarie Tierney, Liquid Advisors, Steven Distante, Chairman Vanderbilt, Sean Hallisey, Clear Rating, William Walker, Andrew Corn, CEO E5A Integrated, Elliot Chun Managing Director Emergents @ Wield & CO, James Caboy CCO, Rialto Markets, Lee Saba, Rialto Markets, Ryan Simmons, Rialto Markets, Bill Humphrey, CEO New Direction Trust

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors, and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. www.KoreConX.com

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure, permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full life cycle of digital securities, including their issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to capital markets and secondary markets, facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

