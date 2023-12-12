Kosher foods market to grow by USD 12.78 billion | AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vendors : 15+, including AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., BASF SE, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Empire Kosher Poultry LLC, First Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc ., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Profile Solutions Inc., Taja Beverages, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Kosher pareve, Kosher meat, and Kosher dairy), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Grocery stores, and Online stores), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , South America , and APAC)

In 2017, the kosher foods market was valued at USD 28.99 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 16.02 million. The kosher foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.78 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.36% according to Technavio.

Kosher foods market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Kosher foods market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

AGRANA BEteilgungs AG - The company offers kosher foods such as AGENABACK, AGENABON.

- The company offers kosher foods such as AGENABACK, AGENABON. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers kosher foods such as Fruit Based Sweeteners.

- The company offers kosher foods such as Fruit Based Sweeteners. Aron Streit Inc. - The company offers kosher foods such as Whole Wheat Everything Matzo, Brown Gravy Mix.

- The company offers kosher foods such as Whole Wheat Everything Matzo, Brown Gravy Mix. BASF SE - The company offers kosher foods such as Xangold, Vegapure, and Tonalin.

Kosher Foods Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Rise in Jewish and Muslim population

Online availability of kosher food products

Growth in consumption by other communities

KEY Challenges –

Intense competition from halal foods

Protests against kosher foods

Lack of uniform certification bodies for kosher foods

The kosher foods market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this kosher foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Kosher Foods Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Kosher Foods Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Kosher Foods Market industry across North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , South America , and APAC

, , and , , and APAC A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of kosher foods market vendors

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

