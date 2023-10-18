Kosher foods market to grow by USD 12.78 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 51% of market share - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kosher foods market size is expected to grow by USD 12.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, accelerated at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The rise in Jewish and Muslim populations is notably driving the kosher foods market. However, factors such as Intense competition from halal foods may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (kosher pareve, kosher meat, and kosher dairy), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and APAC). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kosher Foods Market

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the kosher pareve segment is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Kosher pareve includes foods that are not dairy or meat, neither of which has been processed or prepared. Additionally, the growing popularity of kosher foods is due to the convenience that they can be added to a variety of other meals, leading to an increase in demand for pareve foods. This rising demand for pareve food will boost the kosher food market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the world's largest market for kosher products. Due to the limited halal food available, the consumption of kosher food is increasing. These foods are also considered safer and healthier options. As a result, the above factors are expected to the demand for kosher food products in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The kosher foods market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., BASF SE, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Empire Kosher Poultry LLC, First Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Profile Solutions Inc., Taja Beverages, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Kosher Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and APAC Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Canada, Israel, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aron Streit Inc., BASF SE, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Empire Kosher Poultry LLC, First Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kayco Co., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Profile Solutions Inc., Taja Beverages, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Dairy Farmers of America Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

