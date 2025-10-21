Kosli launches AI Answers for Compliance and Security teams

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli today announced the launch of Answers , an AI driven user interface for compliance and security teams in large enterprises.

Software delivery teams produce increasingly large quantities of data, but extracting answers from that data has become a "needle in a haystack" challenge for compliance and security teams. Now, with Kosli Answers, those teams can instantly surface the software delivery data they need through basic natural language queries.

Kosli Answers

Answers solves the problem of having critical audit data scattered across dozens of tools like deployment logs, CI servers, Jira tickets, vulnerability scans, and container registries. Currently, teams have to correlate information across multiple systems, interrupting engineers with clarification requests, and manually assembling evidence for auditors.

But, with Answers, compliance officers and security teams can simply query SDLC audit data using conversational language, asking questions like "Does every change in production have a CVE scan?" or "What critical vulnerabilities are currently in production?" and receive immediate answers without ever leaving the interface or interrupting engineering teams.

"Security teams need instant answers about what's deployed where, what vulnerabilities exist in production, and whether our software supply chain controls are working," said Steve Tooke, Director of Product at Kosli. "Instead of digging through screenshots and spreadsheets, they can now ask questions like 'What SBOMs are in production?' or 'Show me all deployments that bypassed security scanning' and get immediate answers."

Key capabilities include vulnerability intelligence, deployment tracking, compliance monitoring, supply chain visibility, and incident investigation. And, because Answers queries engineering data gathered by Kosli during the software delivery process, it provides accurate, evidence-based responses without hallucinations.

Kosli sees its Answers feature as the first step toward a transformative vision for continuous auditing using Agentic AI . While the current release helps teams answer critical questions using natural language, Agentic technology promises to fundamentally disrupt the entire audit industry.

"An Agentic AI solution for audit creates a compliance officer that's always on duty" said Mike Long, Kosli CEO, "it can handle routine monitoring and basic tasks independently, while knowing when to involve human experts for more complex situations."

Take a closer look at Kosli Answers by visiting kosli.com/answers

