Kosli Launches Spaces to Solve Data Navigation Challenges in Enterprise Software Delivery Governance

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli, the leading software delivery governance platform, announces the launch of Spaces, a new capability that enables enterprise organizations to organize and navigate large volumes of SDLC governance data for diverse stakeholders and use cases.

Kosli Spaces

Spaces addresses a scaling challenge facing large enterprises like banks and financial institutions as they attempt to fully automate software delivery governance. Ingesting large amounts of data from hundreds of sources - CI/CD pipelines, security scanners, test frameworks, deployment tools - means that it becomes increasingly difficult for different stakeholders to access the information they need.

Executives need product status, auditors need compliance evidence, engineers need granular test results, but they can't get what they need quickly by searching through the same undifferentiated data ocean. Spaces addresses this by allowing enterprise customers to structure their governance data in a way that works for individuals across the organization.

"Enterprise customers have incredibly complex infrastructure and tooling that generates massive amounts of governance data," said Steve Tooke, Director of Product at Kosli. "The challenge isn't collecting that data - it's making it accessible to the right people at the right level."

"An engineer might need to see a specific vulnerability scan or unit test result. A senior manager needs product level deployment status. Spaces lets organizations structure their governance data to match how they actually work, so every stakeholder can find what they need immediately."

Kosli Spaces works like a file system for governance data, allowing organizations to create nested hierarchical structures that reflect their real-world organizational compartments. Teams can organize their governance data within intuitive hierarchies while maintaining complete artifact traceability across organizational boundaries.

Key Capabilities:

Flexible Organizational Modeling:

Create nested organizational structures that mirror complex enterprise hierarchies

Organize governance resources in hierarchies that match real-world teams, products, and business units

Navigate from high-level organizational views down to granular technical details

Stakeholder Appropriate Access:

Enable non-technical stakeholders like auditors and compliance officers to find evidence without navigating technical infrastructure

Allow engineers to drill down to specific test results, security scans, and deployment artifacts

Provide executives with product and portfolio level visibility without technical noise

Enterprise Readiness:

Maintain backward compatibility with existing APIs and integrations

Preserve complete artifact traceability across organizational boundaries

Foundation for future enterprise capabilities including hierarchical access control

Kosli's Spaces was developed to enable our enterprise customers who were creating workarounds using naming conventions and tags to simulate organizational structure - an approach that became unmaintainable at scale.

Spaces is available immediately to all Kosli enterprise customers and provides the foundation for advanced enterprise governance capabilities planned for future releases.

About Kosli

Kosli is the leading software delivery governance platform, providing complete visibility and control over software delivery platforms for enterprise organizations. For more information visit https://www.kosli.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840623/Kosli_AS_Spaces.jpg

SOURCE Kosli AS