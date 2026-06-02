Kosmos Raises $5 Million Seed Round Led by Norwest to Bring Operational Intelligence to Enterprise IT

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosmos, an operational intelligence company focused on ending escalation chaos, today announced its commercial launch alongside a $5 million seed round led by Norwest. The funding will accelerate product development and market education as Kosmos brings correlated root-cause intelligence to support and engineering teams across the enterprise.

The Hidden Cost of Every Incident

Despite widespread adoption of observability and ITSM tools, enterprise support and engineering teams still spend hours on "investigation costs" – the hours spent manually reconstructing what happened when a service issue occurs. Gartner's research has found that downtime costs average $500,000 to $1 million per hour for Fortune 500 companies, with high-stakes sectors like finance and healthcare exceeding $5 million. Customer cases, code changes, and service incidents remain fragmented across myriad tools that do not share context. The result is slow mean time to resolution (MTTR), recurring incidents, and engineering teams pulled out of deep work to chase signals that should already be connected.

Kosmos Operational Intelligence platform is an AI-native solution built to reduce investigation costs. Post this

Kosmos Operational Intelligence platform is an AI-native solution built to reduce investigation costs by correlating signals across Jira, Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, and observability platforms including Datadog, Grafana, and Splunk to surface structured root cause faster. Every correlation is proposed by machine, confirmed by humans, and learned by the system, creating a continuous intelligence loop that gets smarter with each incident. By linking customer cases, code changes, and service incidents in a single correlated view, Kosmos gives teams the evidence they need to resolve faster and stop the same incidents from repeating.

"Most escalations are not random. They are signals that were disconnected or missed," said Sanjay Gidwani, Founder and CEO of Kosmos. "Kosmos correlates those signals automatically so teams can resolve faster, with evidence they can trust, instead of piecing together what happened manually across four different tools."

A Problem the Founder Lived

Gidwani didn't stumble upon this problem through research; he lived it, repeatedly, across two decades in enterprise delivery operations. At organization after organization, he watched the same scene play out: something breaks at a major customer, and leadership's response is to tap their best people for a quick resolution. Senior engineers and support leaders — the employees hardest to replace and most expensive to deploy — are dispatched to manually stitch together what went wrong across a tangle of disconnected systems. Investigations can consume days, derailing product roadmaps, delaying customer initiatives and forcing teams into reactive mode. Because the root cause is often never fully understood, the same incident often surfaces again weeks later.

"It's always the top players, the people you can least afford to pull away from everything else," Gidwani said. "And yet they're stuck chasing down information across disconnected systems because no one can clearly see what actually happened. That always struck me as a solvable problem."

Kosmos is his answer — a platform that identifies and surfaces root cause with the unified context required to prevent outages rather than chase them.

What Customers and Partners Are Saying

"The slowest part of fixing anything in production is finding where the problem actually lives. The hunt eats hours, wears the team down, and never shows up on any report. Kosmos compresses that part, so our engineers spend more of their week building product," said Jon Flaherty, CEO, PSIgnite.

"As an AI-native company, we're always looking at what slows us down – and it usually isn't the technology. The real drag is interruptions: pulling someone out of deep work to determine what happened across different platforms and stitch it together for engineering. That's not just time lost; it's momentum lost," said Cesar Sanchez, Chief Operating Officer at Tribble. "What made Kosmos different is that they never asked us to reshape how we operate. They met us where we are, and that flexibility made it clear this is a team we can actually grow with."

"Salesforce customers generate enormous amounts of data across cases, changes, and incidents — and the teams supporting them deserve tools that make sense of it in real time," said Dan Darcy, Chief Customer Officer at Qualified from Salesforce. "Kosmos connects that data in a way that gives support and engineering teams the context they need to move faster and protect the customer experience. We're excited to welcome them to the Salesforce partner ecosystem."

Investor Perspective

Investors point to the company's ability to deliver quick customer wins and the vast market opportunity as key drivers for their investments.

"Enterprise support teams have long been stuck navigating fragmented signals and recurring incidents," said Scott Beechuk, partner at Norwest. "With decades of experience facing these challenges, Sanjay recognized early that modern AI could finally make sense of those signals in a practical, operational way. Kosmos has the potential to redefine how organizations detect and resolve these operational issues."

Kosmos is available today and organizations can schedule an Investigation Cost Audit here. The company is also hosting a webinar, "The Investigation Cost: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 1 p.m. EDT.

About Kosmos

Kosmos provides operational intelligence for enterprise support and engineering teams. Its AI-native Operational Intelligence platform connects customer cases, code changes, and service incidents across GitHub, Jira, Salesforce, and ServiceNow into a single correlated view. With Kosmos, organizations can eliminate investigation costs by surfacing the likely root cause in seconds, helping teams resolve incidents faster and prevent repeat disruptions. Headquartered in Chicago, Kosmos was founded by CEO Sanjay Gidwani, who brings two decades of experience in enterprise delivery operations and the Salesforce ecosystem. Learn more at kosmoslabs.ai.

About Norwest

Norwest is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 250 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, healthcare, and consumer. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit www.norwest.com.

SOURCE Kosmos