KOSPET Announces Olympic Champion Cole Hocker as Brand Ambassador Ahead of New Smart Wearables Global Launch

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KOSPET (https://kospet.com), a global leader in rugged smartwatches, today announced its official partnership with American Olympic Champion Cole Hocker as brand ambassador.

Cole Hocker, KOSPET Ambassador

Hocker captured the world's attention by winning Olympic gold in the 1500m, with a record-setting time of 3:27.65. Hocker is recognized as one of the most dynamic middle-distance runners of his generation. From his collegiate success at the University of Oregon to defeating Olympic Champion Matthew Centrowitz at the 2021 U.S. Trials and setting a U20 national record in Tokyo, Hocker's journey reflects focus, determination, and the pursuit of excellence; qualities that align seamlessly with KOSPET's ethos.

"I'm proud to be working with a brand that's pushing the boundaries of what a smartwatch can be," said Hocker. "Every athlete has specific needs, and with KOSPET, my input isn't just heard but also built into the watch. They've found the perfect balance between style and performance, and that's exactly what I've been looking for."

For KOSPET, this partnership underscores its dedication to creating wearables that embody resilience, innovation, and performance.

"When it comes to pushing limits and breaking boundaries, KOSPET and Cole are perfectly aligned," said Martin, CEO of KOSPET. "In training, Cole is disciplined and composed; in competition, he is calm, confident and always in control. That reflects the spirit of KOSPET: behind our rugged, resilient designs lie precision, efficiency, and lasting reliability. We are thrilled to welcome him to the KOSPET family."

The partnership with Hocker comes as KOSPET continues to expand its global presence, serving over 8 million users across North America, Asia, and Europe. The brand's smartwatches are trusted by athletes and explorers alike for their durability, advanced technology, and ability to perform in extreme conditions, designed for those who are truly born to win.

KOSPET will be releasing its newest line of industry-leading performance wearables on October 17th, via its official website www.kospet.com, as well as through leading retail and online partners.

