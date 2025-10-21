KOSPET Launches TANK T4 & M4: Flagship Outdoor Adventure Smartwatches

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KOSPET officially launches the TANK T4 and TANK M4, rugged GPS smartwatches bringing pro-level durability, dive-ready water resistance, dual-band navigation with offline maps, with full training and wellness suite to a new price tier: $209.99. Designed for athletes and explorers who are born to win, T4 and M4 deliver premium capabilities enthusiasts expect, without premium-brand markup.

KOSPET Tank T4 and M4 KOSPET Tank T4

KOSPET recently announced Olympic Champion, Cole Hocker, as its newest brand ambassador. This partnership reflects the brand's performance ethos and athlete-driven product direction.

Built to challenge the "$600–$2,000" adventure class

Premium adventure watches from established brands promote advanced features at the $599–$1,999 price points. KOSPET's competitive T4/M4 enter ultra-rugged training and navigation at a fraction of the cost, at $209.99, focusing on the features athletes use every day.

What you get with KOSPET T4 and M4:

Rugged, dive-ready construction: Stainless-steel unibody "Inox 360 Shield," Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 front/back; 10 ATM + IP69K , supporting dives to 45 m .





Stainless-steel unibody "Inox 360 Shield," Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 front/back; , supporting . Dual-band L1+L5 GNSS & offline maps: Track-back, waypointing, GPX/KML import/export, barometer/altimeter/compass.





Track-back, waypointing, GPX/KML import/export, barometer/altimeter/compass. Pro training depth: 23 ApexMotion pro modes + 160 training modes , personalized plans via Apexmove app; dedicated Diving Mode with depth, temperature, ascent/descent speed, and no-decompression time.





, personalized plans via Apexmove app; dedicated with depth, temperature, ascent/descent speed, and no-decompression time. Wellness suite & next-gen sensor: Advanced 4PD optical sensor for improved HRV/stress/sleep accuracy; emotion tracking, menstrual tracking, one-tap health.





Advanced optical sensor for improved HRV/stress/sleep accuracy; emotion tracking, menstrual tracking, one-tap health. Battery: Up to 15 days typical use; 21–22 hours continuous GPS; ~ 2-hour fast charge.





Up to typical use; continuous GPS; ~ fast charge. Displays: AMOLED (T4 1.43" , M4 1.96" ) up to 1,000 nits with auto-brightness.





AMOLED (T4 , M4 ) up to with auto-brightness. Apexmove OS + App: Smooth 3D UI, customizable themes (Sports/Business/Personal), watch-face store, 3-year workout history, 24/7 in-app support.

"We strategically engineered T4 and M4 to deliver the core pro features, including a rugged build, dual-band GPS with offline maps, serious training and dive metrics, without forcing athletes to spend four to ten times the amount," says Martin Wu, CEO of KOSPET.

Where KOSPET leads: At a Glance

Price-performance: At $209.99 , T4 and M4 undercut new adventure flagship brands while covering the essentials for endurance, mountain, and multi-sport training.





At , T4 and M4 undercut new adventure flagship brands while covering the essentials for endurance, mountain, and multi-sport training. Rugged + dive-ready: 10 ATM + IP69K water resistance and 45 m diving support in this price class are standouts for swim, surf, and free/scuba diving.





water resistance and diving support in this price class are standouts for swim, surf, and free/scuba diving. Navigation that travels offline: Dual-band GNSS with offline topo/contour maps, track-back, route import/export as a standard feature, not an upsell.

Product Details

Design & durability: Stainless steel unibody, award-recognized design (MUSE & London Design Awards), quick-release 22 mm bands.





Stainless steel unibody, award-recognized design (MUSE & London Design Awards), quick-release bands. Displays: T4 1.43" / M4 1.96" AMOLED, up to 1,000 nits ; Gorilla Glass 3 front/back; wet-touch, anti-fingerprint.





T4 / M4 AMOLED, up to ; Gorilla Glass 3 front/back; wet-touch, anti-fingerprint. Sensors: Next-gen 4PD optical sensor; 6-axis gyro; geomagnetic; barometric altimeter; ambient light & temperature.





Next-gen optical sensor; 6-axis gyro; geomagnetic; barometric altimeter; ambient light & temperature. Training: Auto sport recognition, on-watch data customization, goal management via Apexmove app; Apple Health/Strava (iOS) and Google Fit/Samsung Health (Android) sync.





Auto sport recognition, on-watch data customization, goal management via Apexmove app; Apple Health/Strava (iOS) and Google Fit/Samsung Health (Android) sync. Battery & charging: Up to 15 days typical, 9–10 days heavy use, 5–6 days AOD; 21–22 hrs continuous GPS; magnetic fast charging in ~2 hours.

Pricing & Availability

KOSPET TANK T4 and TANK M4 are now available online and at global retailers for $209.99 USD / €209.99 / £209.99. Find KOSPET online at https://kospet.com/.

About KOSPET

Founded in 2018, KOSPET has become a global leader in smart wearables, setting the gold standard for sports, outdoor adventures, and lifestyle smartwatches. With a global community of over 8 million users, KOSPET's innovative smartwatches combine rugged durability with advanced technology offering AMOLED displays, dual-band GNSS positioning, extended battery life, and professional training features powered by the proprietary Apexmove OS.

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

(949) 295-9779

[email protected]

SOURCE KOSPET