KOSPET Launches TANK T4 & M4: Flagship Outdoor Adventure Smartwatches
Oct 21, 2025, 10:06 ET
SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KOSPET officially launches the TANK T4 and TANK M4, rugged GPS smartwatches bringing pro-level durability, dive-ready water resistance, dual-band navigation with offline maps, with full training and wellness suite to a new price tier: $209.99. Designed for athletes and explorers who are born to win, T4 and M4 deliver premium capabilities enthusiasts expect, without premium-brand markup.
KOSPET recently announced Olympic Champion, Cole Hocker, as its newest brand ambassador. This partnership reflects the brand's performance ethos and athlete-driven product direction.
Built to challenge the "$600–$2,000" adventure class
Premium adventure watches from established brands promote advanced features at the $599–$1,999 price points. KOSPET's competitive T4/M4 enter ultra-rugged training and navigation at a fraction of the cost, at $209.99, focusing on the features athletes use every day.
What you get with KOSPET T4 and M4:
- Rugged, dive-ready construction: Stainless-steel unibody "Inox 360 Shield," Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 front/back; 10 ATM + IP69K, supporting dives to 45 m.
- Dual-band L1+L5 GNSS & offline maps: Track-back, waypointing, GPX/KML import/export, barometer/altimeter/compass.
- Pro training depth: 23 ApexMotion pro modes + 160 training modes, personalized plans via Apexmove app; dedicated Diving Mode with depth, temperature, ascent/descent speed, and no-decompression time.
- Wellness suite & next-gen sensor: Advanced 4PD optical sensor for improved HRV/stress/sleep accuracy; emotion tracking, menstrual tracking, one-tap health.
- Battery: Up to 15 days typical use; 21–22 hours continuous GPS; ~2-hour fast charge.
- Displays: AMOLED (T4 1.43", M4 1.96") up to 1,000 nits with auto-brightness.
- Apexmove OS + App: Smooth 3D UI, customizable themes (Sports/Business/Personal), watch-face store, 3-year workout history, 24/7 in-app support.
"We strategically engineered T4 and M4 to deliver the core pro features, including a rugged build, dual-band GPS with offline maps, serious training and dive metrics, without forcing athletes to spend four to ten times the amount," says Martin Wu, CEO of KOSPET.
Where KOSPET leads: At a Glance
- Price-performance: At $209.99, T4 and M4 undercut new adventure flagship brands while covering the essentials for endurance, mountain, and multi-sport training.
- Rugged + dive-ready: 10 ATM + IP69K water resistance and 45 m diving support in this price class are standouts for swim, surf, and free/scuba diving.
- Navigation that travels offline: Dual-band GNSS with offline topo/contour maps, track-back, route import/export as a standard feature, not an upsell.
Product Details
- Design & durability: Stainless steel unibody, award-recognized design (MUSE & London Design Awards), quick-release 22 mm bands.
- Displays: T4 1.43" / M4 1.96" AMOLED, up to 1,000 nits; Gorilla Glass 3 front/back; wet-touch, anti-fingerprint.
- Sensors: Next-gen 4PD optical sensor; 6-axis gyro; geomagnetic; barometric altimeter; ambient light & temperature.
- Training: Auto sport recognition, on-watch data customization, goal management via Apexmove app; Apple Health/Strava (iOS) and Google Fit/Samsung Health (Android) sync.
- Battery & charging: Up to 15 days typical, 9–10 days heavy use, 5–6 days AOD; 21–22 hrs continuous GPS; magnetic fast charging in ~2 hours.
Pricing & Availability
KOSPET TANK T4 and TANK M4 are now available online and at global retailers for $209.99 USD / €209.99 / £209.99. Find KOSPET online at https://kospet.com/.
About KOSPET
Founded in 2018, KOSPET has become a global leader in smart wearables, setting the gold standard for sports, outdoor adventures, and lifestyle smartwatches. With a global community of over 8 million users, KOSPET's innovative smartwatches combine rugged durability with advanced technology offering AMOLED displays, dual-band GNSS positioning, extended battery life, and professional training features powered by the proprietary Apexmove OS.
