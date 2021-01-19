Koura Fluorochemicals Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Koura Fluorochemicals, a leading refrigerant manufacturer and supplier, has joined the Carrier Alliance program. Koura, through its operating company, signed a strategic long-term supplier agreement with Carrier. With this long-term agreement, Koura will transition from a regional refrigerant supplier to a supplier across Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"We are pleased to welcome Koura as one of the newest Carrier Alliance suppliers," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "Koura has been a reliable refrigerant supplier to Carrier and we are pleased to expand the relationship globally through this new long-term agreement. The company shares our expansive geographic reach, focus on quality and cost excellence, and commitment to sustainability."

Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Through the program, Carrier is identifying the best of the best, a select group of suppliers that share our expansive geographic reach, breadth of offering, focus on quality and cost excellence, and commitment to diversity and sustainability.

"Koura is very excited to strengthen our existing relationship with Carrier through the Carrier Alliance program," said Sameer Bharadwaj, President, Koura. "Koura and Carrier share the same values of a commitment to quality, cost excellence, and sustainability in all aspects of operations and look forward to the opportunity to grow with Carrier."

